Brazilian Spring! Bolsinaros Protest the “Stolen Election”

Brazilians believe the election was stolen from Bolsonaro, and it is possible. Brazil has long been said to have crooked elections and fixed voting machines. The police and truck drivers are protesting.

However, poor people like the communists and Lula might have won legitimately.

Lula is a corrupt leftist who says he’s not a communist, but is a communist. He formed an alliance with the Communist Party and another extremist left political party. Brazil could end up like Venezuela.

What’s App is being blocked in some cities, so they can’t coordinate. YouTube will censor Vish Burra’s content about the Brazilian Spring. There’s never been a communist that YouTube won’t support.

Biden and all of Hollywood wanted Lula to win.

The protesters are blocking roads throughout Brazil. Protesters dubbed it the Brazilian Spring. Unfortunately, Communists don’t care what the people want. They will snuff this out.

Vish Burra’s sources state that The Sao Paulo Civilian Police is under barracks order, and colleagues in the police union claim they will uprise and join the pro-Bolsonaro protesters.

Sources also stating military police units in Sao Paulo are being pressured by the current sitting governor but might join the pro-Bolsonaro protesters as well.

Jair Bolsonaro has not appeared in public since the results came in, and it is unknown if he will contest the election. Glenn Greenwald said reports now say he does not intend to contest the election outcome.

AMAZON, BRAZIL Thousands of demonstrators in the Amazon city of Belém demand freedom of expression and protest against the results of the country’s elections. The Brazilian Spring is spreading across the country, taking millions of citizens to the streets.#BrazilianSpring pic.twitter.com/hYXn0dvs4a — Rafael Fontana (@RafaelFontana) November 1, 2022

BREAKING: Roads to São Paolo Airport now BLOCKED by pro-Bolsonaro protesters.https://t.co/WzQUYvuDwm — VISH BURRA (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

Federal SWAT police have joined with the Bolsinaros.

THEY’RE BLOCKING ROADS

BREAKING: National Road Police has joined with the protesters blocking the São Paulo International Airport and has assisted them in cutting through the fencing of the airport. pic.twitter.com/sNvrms52JK — VISH BURRA (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

MORE: Protesters using cranes and farm equipment to block a road that connects Western Brazil to the Amazonic region and the SE region (where metro centers such as Rio and São Paulo are). Sinop-MT is the heartland of Brazilian ag production. This means food can’t leave the region pic.twitter.com/vBNNyN4UpX — VISH BURRA (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

ON THE GROUND: Pro-Bolsonaro protesters are using construction trucks to haul dirt and sand to block roads. pic.twitter.com/EZzSvHm0tp — VISH BURRA (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

Federal Swat Helped Protesters

BREAKING: From a road block in Acre, deep in the Amazonic region near border with Bolivia and Peru. According to this protester, the National Force (Federal Swat Team) in Acre met with protesters, helped them set a roadblock, and are now leaving the state and going to Brasília. pic.twitter.com/2CfLfOTpWV — VISH BURRA (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

Democrats love their communists.

BREAKING: Truck drivers in Brazil close the country’s main highways in protest of the election results pic.twitter.com/aRoWTs57Il — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 1, 2022

Brazil patriots stop traffic in protest of the election. Bless them! pic.twitter.com/M6JV5kfps9 — ꧁• •꧂ (@DefSue3) November 1, 2022

The protests are increasing exponentially throughout Brazil. pic.twitter.com/ONScTRw7sy — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) November 1, 2022

