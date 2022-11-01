Brazilian Spring! Bolsinaros Protest the “Stolen Election”

Brazilians believe the election was stolen from Bolsonaro, and it is possible. Brazil has long been said to have crooked elections and fixed voting machines. The police and truck drivers are protesting.

However, poor people like the communists and Lula might have won legitimately.

Hillary likes the communistic Lula

Lula is a corrupt leftist who says he’s not a communist, but is a communist. He formed an alliance with the Communist Party and another extremist left political party. Brazil could end up like Venezuela.

What’s App is being blocked in some cities, so they can’t coordinate. YouTube will censor Vish Burra’s content about the Brazilian Spring. There’s never been a communist that YouTube won’t support.

Biden and all of Hollywood wanted Lula to win.

The protesters are blocking roads throughout Brazil. Protesters dubbed it the Brazilian Spring. Unfortunately, Communists don’t care what the people want. They will snuff this out.

Vish Burra’s sources state that The Sao Paulo Civilian Police is under barracks order, and colleagues in the police union claim they will uprise and join the pro-Bolsonaro protesters.

Sources also stating military police units in Sao Paulo are being pressured by the current sitting governor but might join the pro-Bolsonaro protesters as well.

Jair Bolsonaro has not appeared in public since the results came in, and it is unknown if he will contest the election. Glenn Greenwald said reports now say he does not intend to contest the election outcome.

Federal SWAT police have joined with the Bolsinaros.

THEY’RE BLOCKING ROADS

Federal Swat Helped Protesters

Democrats love their communists.


Sounds like a repeat of what happened with our 2020 Presidential election. They got away with it then and looks like Brazil took notes. It worked here, surely it will work in Brazil. The one who counts the votes, wins.

Reply to  Trump Won

And then they gaslight you about how honest they are, you conspiracy theorist.

