Breaking: Adidas Officially Cancels Ye Branded Clothing

Add das canceled Kanye West. Ye branded material is now in doubt. They are absorbing a 250 Million Euro hit in profit to do it. Under pressure, the German sportswear brand ended its partnership with the singer and designer. Ye is accused of antisemitism, and they are a German company.

Adidas has been under pressure after antisemitic remarks by Ye.

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportswear company said would hit its bottom line, the AP reports.

Adidas continues manufacturing shoes in China despite the Uyghur genocide. China has 103 Adidas factories. No one seems to care about the enslavement of Uyghurs.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Candace Owens wrote on Twitter:

“As a company, Adidas has every right to sever ties with whomever. That said, they better pay Ye. We are not going to witness Ye’s intellectual property be stolen and his life bankrupted while being told black people need to shut up about it or suffer the same consequence.”

“Too many black celebrities in my inbox telling me that they believe what is happening to Ye is wrong but they are scared to speak out because executives are telling them to “stay out of it”. Livelihoods are being threatened right now over association. This is wrong.”

“Corporate messaging over the last 4 years has been that every black feeling is valid because “black lives matter”—even though that resulted in our neighborhoods being destroyed. Now those same corporations are telling black talent to shut up or lose everything they have.”

The AP reports:

Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.

Adidas said Tuesday that it conducted a “thorough review” and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the move.

The move by Adidas, whose CEO Kasper Rorsted is stepping down next year, comes after Ye was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this month over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

Related