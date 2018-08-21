Breaking…Manafort Jury Is In, Cohen Accepts a Deal Implicating the President

The Paul Manafort jury is in and the decision is less of a problem for the President than the Michael Cohen deal. Both cases are breaking news Tuesday. There is no Russia collusion in either case.

While Cohen implicated the President, he didn’t appear to implicate him in a crime.

PAUL MANAFORT GUILTY OF 8 FELONY COUNTS, MISTRIAL ON 10 COUNTS

The jury found Paul Manafort guilty of eight felony counts and there is a hung jury on ten other charges.

Five of the eight charges were for filing false tax returns for five years, one charge was for hiding a foreign bank account, and two charges were for bank fraud. The crimes took place before 2015.

The judge declared a mistrial on the additional 10 counts.

It should be an embarrassment for Robert Mueller, but the media, including the fake NY Times, is painting it as a victory. Meanwhile, Rick Gates was facing 295 years in prison and is getting no time for his testimony although he’s a liar, cheater, and embezzler.

The mistrial on ten counts shows that Manafort was overcharged. The taxpayers spent tens of millions on a typical tax and bank fraud case. It should have been sent to the IRS for prosecution.

MICHAEL COHEN IMPLICATED THE PRESIDENT

Michael Cohen accepted a plea deal on eight felony counts Tuesday and is facing three to six years in a federal prison. Robert Mueller had handed this case off to the Southern District of New York.

Essentially, he was facing the same charges as Manafort on bank and tax fraud but one other charge was a campaign finance violation resulting from the way he paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougall.

It is interesting to note that he is not a cooperating witness as part of this deal and the prosecutor in the Southern District of New York called him a liar today.

Cohen said he made the payments at the direction of the President, implicating him politically but apparently not legally.

The real crime of both of these men is they worked for Donald Trump. If they worked for Hillary, they would have been fine.

Are there two systems of justice?

When Barack Obama’s campaign violated campaign finance regulations in 2008 to the tune of $2 million, the campaign only had to pay a fine — a large fine. In the case of Dinesh D’Souza, it was treated as a felony as it is in the Cohen case.

The former U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, Andy McCarthy told Hannity this afternoon on his radio show that Cohen said he paid the money at the direction of Donald Trump [although he did not use his name]. However, paying the money isn’t the crime. The crime is not making a proper campaign finance disclosure.

No one cared when Al Sharpton and Charlie Wrangle didn’t pay taxes. Chris Dodd got away with corruption.

We didn’t have the best equipment available and there is background noise but it’s still worth listening to Andy McCarthy explain the situation and the implications with Sean. He believes Mueller is looking at the President for obstruction, not collusion.