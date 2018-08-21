Breaking…Manafort Jury Is In, Cohen Accepts a Deal Implicating the President

The Paul Manafort jury is in and the decision is less of a problem for the President than the Michael Cohen deal. Both cases are breaking news Tuesday. There is no Russia collusion in either case.
While Cohen implicated the President, he didn’t appear to implicate him in a crime.
PAUL MANAFORT GUILTY OF 8 FELONY COUNTS, MISTRIAL ON 10 COUNTS
The jury found Paul Manafort guilty of eight felony counts and there is a hung jury on ten other charges.
Five of the eight charges were for filing false tax returns for five years, one charge was for hiding a foreign bank account, and two charges were for bank fraud. The crimes took place before 2015.
The judge declared a mistrial on the additional 10 counts.
It should be an embarrassment for Robert Mueller, but the media, including the fake NY Times, is painting it as a victory. Meanwhile, Rick Gates was facing 295 years in prison and is getting no time for his testimony although he’s a liar, cheater, and embezzler.
The mistrial on ten counts shows that Manafort was overcharged. The taxpayers spent tens of millions on a typical tax and bank fraud case. It should have been sent to the IRS for prosecution.
MICHAEL COHEN IMPLICATED THE PRESIDENT
Michael Cohen accepted a plea deal on eight felony counts Tuesday and is facing three to six years in a federal prison. Robert Mueller had handed this case off to the Southern District of New York.
Essentially, he was facing the same charges as Manafort on bank and tax fraud but one other charge was a campaign finance violation resulting from the way he paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougall.
It is interesting to note that he is not a cooperating witness as part of this deal and the prosecutor in the Southern District of New York called him a liar today.
Cohen said he made the payments at the direction of the President, implicating him politically but apparently not legally.
The real crime of both of these men is they worked for Donald Trump. If they worked for Hillary, they would have been fine.
Are there two systems of justice?
When Barack Obama’s campaign violated campaign finance regulations in 2008 to the tune of $2 million, the campaign only had to pay a fine — a large fine. In the case of Dinesh D’Souza, it was treated as a felony as it is in the Cohen case.
The former U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, Andy McCarthy told Hannity this afternoon on his radio show that Cohen said he paid the money at the direction of Donald Trump [although he did not use his name]. However, paying the money isn’t the crime. The crime is not making a proper campaign finance disclosure.
No one cared when Al Sharpton and Charlie Wrangle didn’t pay taxes. Chris Dodd got away with corruption.
We didn’t have the best equipment available and there is background noise but it’s still worth listening to Andy McCarthy explain the situation and the implications with Sean. He believes Mueller is looking at the President for obstruction, not collusion.
Being that Manafort’s lawyer decided Not to mount a defense I wonder if that negates the possibility of an appeal. If so, that is poor judgement by the attorney.
Just because a guilty plea in the matter of campaign finance doesn’t mean he actually committed a prosecuting crime, as it is part of a “deal”. It would be no different than pleading “no contest”. According to people who are “knowledgeable” about Campaign Laws there was no violation. So long as it was money that “Could” have been spent apart from a campaign then there is no violation. The “blackmail” money could have undoubtedly been paid even if Trump wasn’t a candidate. Those like NPR have tried to stress “intent”. According to the FEC intent would be irrelevant and moot.
It should be noted, the payment in question was NOT “declared” as a campaign expenditure. If this “were” the case then a violation would probably have occurred because of the “personal use” definition.
Also, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact of Who is Michael Cohen’s attorney and undoubtedly would have weighed in on any plea deal.
After reading through the Entire plea document the only “implication” is Count Eight.
…charges the defendant with making excessive campaign contribution, on or about October 27, 2016, in violation of 52 USC 30116….
All this deals with a “contributor” to a candidate. There is no implication that falls to a candidate. In one sense, if Trump would repay Cohen then there is no “contribution”. Also, as Cohen was “an attorney” FOR Trump, this too, would seem a frivolous charge. It would be appropriate to label this as a continuing business action.
But because the plea document says, if Cohen agrees there are steps for, a “two-level reduction” And an “additional one-level reduction” thereby permitting the Government to “avoid preparing for trial and permitting the Court to allocate its resources efficiently”. Therefore, in order to “satisfy”, as it states, the Government will benefit the defendant. This allows the Government to “charge” but not have to pursue that “frivolous” charge.
As stated, Cohen is about Cohen alone. Some are using Cohen’s “statement” to the Court as “evidence” the President has some culpability. Well, the FEC, which governs the candidate, uses the “irrespective test” to determine a violation. The payment could be paid whether or not he is or was a candidate. Case closed.
Mark Levin confirmed everything I’ve written. THEN we see Ed Henry, a complete IDIOT, say the “plea agreement” alleges he broke the law in order to influence the election on behalf of an unnamed candidate. Maybe Henry should actually read the Damn plea document. It says NO SUCH THING. ALL it says is “excessive campaign contribution”. Henry should be fired for utter Stupidity and a worthless work product.
Another aspect of FEC regulations is the campaign using personal funds which, in certain cases, have to be declared. The pro violation side is trying to equate helping a candidate is by default a contribution. But this only affects that person contributing.
The argument that it was to “influence” the election doesn’t meet the personal use test which is the “irrespective test”.
Many laws in the Federal Register are quite difficult and complex without the necessary legal background. Because of the nature of the application of these particular laws they have to be written in such a manner not to cause widespread confusion among all candidates. There are specifics in law for House and Senate candidates.
More faulty analysis by self-described experts, Ali Alexander for one. How many are actually referencing the FEC and its website. Now, to say this is a method to attack Trump and his supporters IS accurate. The case of Dinesh D’Souza is being cited as confirmation that Trump is liable. There’s a distinct difference here and other related cases. Dinesh and other cases were in violation of giving actual contributions FOR the specific campaign and to be used as campaign expenditures. This specifically falls under FEC regulations.
But, and the BIG but, is this money was not directly For a campaign. Hush money does not qualify as a campaign expenditure, no matter how it is being construed. Once again this has to meet the “irrespective” test. Could this expense have been paid if Trump was Not a candidate. Well, hush money is paid All the time irrespective of a campaign.
The only part that Ali IS right about is what the opposition, media and political, will “make” of it. He cites Shapiro as ‘evidence’ of where it is headed, but Shapiro has been rather consistent on finding anything remotely negative to attack Trump so that means little. Ali would have served Trump much better focusing on the FEC rather than claiming so-called expertise because he ran a number of campaigns.
The comparison of John Edwards is also faulty. The donations to him were by non-connected third parties. In Trump’s case Cohen was HIS attorney and acted in conjunction with Trump on a variety of matters. Therefore, it would have been a normal business transaction. The released audio actually shows this to be the case.