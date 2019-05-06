BREAKING POINT! 30,000 Arrests in 10 Days

A U.S. Border Patrol official said his agency has apprehended more than 30,000 illegal immigrants on the southern border in the past 10 days. This is outrageous. Congress i still doing NOTHING!

God only knows who these people are.

“This is a challenge unlike any we’ve ever faced before,” Chief of Law Enforcement Operations Brian Hastings said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“We’re up to 474,000 arrests so far this fiscal year, and just the last 10 days alone, 33,000 arrests for us,” he added. “So, our facilities were not designed to handle this type of flow or more importantly, this demographic — about 63 percent being family units and UACs, or unaccompanied alien children.”

All Democrats care about are Trump’s tax returns and bogus contempt citations. Who knows what Republicans care about these days.