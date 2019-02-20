Breaking…Police Say Jussie Smollett Is a Suspect, Grand Jury’s Meeting

CBS local reporter Charlie De Mar reported that the Chicago police say that “Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by Chicago police for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.”

The FBI is investigating the death threat sent the week before the attack. Smollett could face federal charges if he was behind that.

DE MAR OBTAINED VIDEO OF THE BROTHERS BUYING SOME OF THE MATERIAL FOR THE CRIME

Watch the Nigerian brothers Ola and Abel buying the red caps and ski masks used in the attack scam. Rope seemingly matching the noose on Jussie Smollett’s neck was found in the brothers’ apartment.

The video shows what appears to be Ola and Abel Osundairo placing the masks and a hat on the counter. Smollett has claimed two men wearing a similar hat and masks attacked him on Jan. 29 in Streeterville, according to police. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar made multiple phone calls and visited several stores to obtain the video.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo’s buying supplies before “attack” Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

The Osundairos were arrested last week but later released without charges.

Police told de Mar: “We got information and want to run [it] by him. If the opportunity [to come in] is not taken, we’re going to go with other methods to create a culture of accountability.”

The CBS News article:

Sources have said the two brothers told police they helped stage the attack with Smollett. They said they were paid $3,500 to pour a chemical on the actor and place a rope around his neck while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

Two sources said they used a rideshare vehicle to get to the Streeterville neighborhood, and were caught on camera appearing nervous.

Sources say at least one of the brothers bought the rope used in the incident at Smollett’s request. The sources also say Smollett paid for the rope, which was purchased at the Crafty Beaver Hardware Store in the Ravenswood neighborhood the weekend of Jan. 25.

Sources said one of the brothers held the rope and poured bleach while the other wore a plain red hat and yelled slurs at Smollett.

The sources say Smollett directed the brothers to obtain the items and that the attack was supposed to happen before Jan. 29. The brothers told detectives the three men rehearsed the attack days prior to it happening.

Smollett still denies he was part of it and is throwing the brothers under the bus or trying to anyway. He hired Mark Geragos who will probably make a big difference in Smollett’s potential conviction.

De Mar also reported that his employer Fox said: “Jussie continues to be a consummate professional on set, and as we previously stated, he is not being written out of the show.”

20th Century Fox is now owned by ABC/Disney, the same people who fired Roseanne, destroying her career, over one tweet.

KIM FOXX

State’s attorney Kim Foxx has recused herself from the Smollett case. De Mar’s colleague Brad Edwards was working the phones to learn more about the possible connection between Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx and her connection to this case.

What he found out so far is Foxx had conversations with a Smollett family member about the incident and facilitated a meeting with the Chicago police who were investigating the incident.

De Mar said Smollett’s prior conviction was a DUI and driving without a license in LA in 2007. He gave his brother’s name to police and falsified his signature.

What a guy!

Update from @Chicago_Police on #JussieSmollett The 2 brothers in the #Smollett case met with police and prosecutors at the criminal court bldg. today, they did not testify before a grand jury. #ChicagoPolice — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 19, 2019