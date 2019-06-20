Breaking! Prosecution Witness Says He Killed ISIS Militant, Not Gallagher

Navy SEAL Eddie Galagher has been imprisoned for the murder of an ISIS militant. After the killing, he is said to have posed with the body. Gallagher has received brutal treatment at the hands of the military in this case to the point that President Trump had to intervene. The media, except for Fox News, convicted Gallagher in the public domain.

The prosecution called medic Cory Scott to the stand to testify against Gallagher today. Scott testified that he had seen Gallagher stab the fighter in the neck. But under cross-examination, Scott said he killed the ISIS militant.

Scott served with Chief Gallagher at the time. He said he caused the death of the ISIS terrorist by holding his thumb on the air tube and asphyxiated him.