Breaking! Smollett might sue his victims, might get sued & the fed’s probe

There are a lot of goings on with the Smollett case today. The police released files and got slapped with a court order, Jussie’s threatened to sue the city, Jussie might get sued by the mayor, and Jussie has allies in REALLY HIGH PLACES.

THE DROPPED FILES AND A COURT ORDER

Earlier today, Fox News announced that the Chicago Police released redacted files on the Jussie Smollett case. They released the 61-page investigative report against the lying ‘Empire’ star. All the information is publicly available online.

The Smollett case was dropped and the 16 felonies were wiped from his record yesterday. His attorney got his records sealed so now he can run around, as he is doing, trashing the police, who are his victims.

An hour after they did this, a court order was issued barring them from releasing additional files, even though all the information is online.

The entire case stinks.

HE’S GUILTY

The State’s attorney who dropped the charges says he’s guilty.

Smollett did a lousy 18 hours of community service for Jesse Jackson and gave an interview to PBS. The lying hoaxer also forfeited his $10,000 bail. Then he went out and lied to America, claiming he is innocent.

The mayor Rahm Emanuel and the police chief Eddie Johnson were furious. Rahm is just as angry today.

RAHM EMANUEL MIGHT SUE SMOLLETT

According to Fox News, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel might sue the actor to recoup some of the money the city wasted on the lengthy investigation, according to reports.

Emanuel wants to recoup close to $150,000, CBS News reported. That is hardly enough for the 24 detectives who spent 1000 hours on the wild goose chase he sent him on. It’s not only money and time, but it’s also the fact that these detectives could have been working on real crimes.

Let’s not forget his MAGA hoax was also used to demonize half of America.

Smollett might still face federal charges for sending himself a hate hoax letter if it turns out to be true and provable. Also, the Chicago police union is calling for a federal investigation.

As if this disgraceful behavior isn’t bad enough, Smollett, the unrepentant SOB, might sue his victims.

SMOLLETT MIGHT SUE THE CITY OF CHICAGO

Actor Jussie Smollett’s attorney Tina Glandian said her client has yet to decide if he will pursue a lawsuit against the city of Chicago, on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

He is so brazen and arrogant.

“We’re weighing our options now,” Glandian told host George Stephanopoulos. She also called Smollett “a victim” and said he still needs to begin healing from the alleged attack so he can get his life back on course.

They are still lying about the police and blaming others for making it a political attack. Jussie made it political and called it a MAGA attack by ‘white’ men.

Jussie Smollett’s attorney speaks with @GStephanopoulos about whether or not the “Empire” star will sue. https://t.co/BHjpbroTWb pic.twitter.com/r0vyYZ0BUN — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 27, 2019