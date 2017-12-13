Breaking…State Rep. Dan Johnson Kills Himself After Sexual Allegations

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide. He shot himself on a bridge in Mt. Washington.
He was suffering from PTSD and he felt it won.
Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson posted the following message on his Facebook page:
The accusations from NPR are false GOD and only GOD knows the truth, nothing is the way they make it out to be. AMERICA will not survive this type of judge and jury fake news . Conservatives take a stand. I LOVE GOD and I LOVE MY WIFE, who is the best WIFE in the world,My Love Forever ! My Mom and Dad my FAMILY and all five of my kids and Nine grandchildren two in tummies and many more to come each of you or a total gift from GOD stay strong, REBECCA needs YOU . 9-11-2001 NYC/WTC, PTSD 24/7 16 years is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. IT Has Won This Life . BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME. “PLEASE LISTEN CLOSELY, Only Three things I ask of you to do,if you love me is (1)blame no person,Satan is the accuser, so blame the Devil himself. (2) Forgive and Love everyone especially yourself .(3)most importantly LOVE GOD. P.S. I LOVE MY FRIENDS YOU ARE FAMILY ! GOD LOVES ALL PEOPLE NO MATTER WHAT !
His deathbed statement was to proclaim his innocence.
A then-17-year old girl said on New Year’s Eve, 2012 while she was living in the Heart of Fire City Church where Johnson was pastor. Johnson, who had been drinking a lot, came into her room, kissed her and fondled her under her clothes.
He was never charged. If he was guilty, wouldn’t he have been charged?
Before people jump to conclusions just search out how many rape cases there have been that resulted in prison ONLY to find that DNA evidence exonerated the man.
It wasn’t so long ago my mother and I had discussions about capital punishment. I “trusted” the legal system so I went along with many as a result. Even though she was quite conservative she couldn’t agree with that punishment. I’ve swung so far to the other side that I don’t trust anything in the Justice System. There is just too many avenues in the system that are corrupt. Far too many to begin to list here.
Well, he should have insisted that DNA evidence be examined if he was truly innocent. Instead, he took the coward’s way out, and in my opinion, it was because he knew he was guilty and knew he would be judged for these crimes.
Are you capable, or have the ability to read above the third grade level, because your reply is incongruous.
Lord Jesus, please bring to light what has been done in the night. Make all things known. Convict the guilty that they may begin to see the light and grace this brave man has offered in his forgiveness. Surround Rebecca with a peace that passes understanding, love from all those who surround her, the ability to forgive. Do not let this destroy her or her family. Please, Lord, stop the carnage of false accusations and fake news, lest America is destroyed because of it. Lest any more innocent men (and women) are destroyed. In this horror, shed your love and grace. May your name be glorified in that even in his death, Senator Johnson, as you, as Stephen, asked that we not lay this sin to the charge of the false accusers. Only an innocent man can ask that.
I can’t tell you how happy I am that this vile human being had the good sense to punch his own ticket. He was a hate-filled, racist, sexist loser who was caught with his hand in the sexual predator cookie jar. He destroyed many lives and what makes all this worse is he did all of his vile dirty work under the guise of being a man of the cloth. Then when it was time for him to be confronted by his actions, of course he took the coward’s way out. The lord won’t have this snake, so I hope he had his flame retardant underwear on when he pulled that trigger.
Since Rep. Johnson was never convicted or even charged and also vehemently denied the allegations, literally to his death, how do you know all this? By the way, there couldn’t be DNA evidence because there was no DNA anything to collect at the time of the alleged incident.
Comments are closed.