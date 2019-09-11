The U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday gave the Trump administration permission to enforce its most important asylum rule at the southern border.

As a lawsuit contesting the rule works its way through the courts, the administration will be able to refuse to consider a request for asylum from anyone who failed to apply for it in another country after leaving home but before coming here.

In other words, migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador cannot seek asylum in the U.S. if they didn’t first ask for it in Mexico. It must also apply to the people coming from the other 150 countries sending people here illegally.

Wednesday’s order is a significant victory for the Trump administration.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted their dissent. Five justices were needed to grant the request; the votes of the others were not publicly announced.

“Once again the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution,” Sotomayor wrote, joined by Ginsburg, later referring to “some of the most vulnerable people in the Western Hemisphere.”

“Although this Nation has long kept its door open to refugees — and although the stakes for asylum seekers could not be higher — the Government implemented its rule without first providing the public notice and inviting the public input generally required,” Sotomayor added.

She’s very disingenuous. All the illegal aliens have been instructed to say they are asylum seekers and she knows that. Sotomayor was a member of LaRaza so her opinion is in line with her ideology.

The groups suing are far-left open-borders groups and the ACLU as usual. They are trying to break our asylum laws.

The President responded in a tweet. “BIG United States Supreme Court WIN for the Border on Asylum!” Trump tweeted, linking to an AP report.

“The justices’ order late Wednesday temporarily undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border,” the Associated Press reported. “The policy is meant to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there.”

The decision means that asylum seekers from Central America, Africa, Asia, and South America, “who arrive regularly at the southern border,” are “largely ineligible,” according to the AP.