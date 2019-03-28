BREAKING! Twitter Might Label Trump, Others’ Tweets That Violate Rules

A Twitter executive on Wednesday said the company is considering a new feature that will label tweets from politicians, including President Trump, when they violate Twitter rules.

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal, policy, and trust and safety, at a Washington Post event on Wednesday said the company might start making notes on offensive tweets from public figures, adding the reason why they let them stay up although they violate the rules.

They have been leaving them up since they are “newsworthy.”

“One of the things we’re working really closely on with our product and engineering folks is, ‘How can we label that?’” Gadde said during the Post event. “How can we put some context around it so people are aware that that content is actually a violation of our rules and it is serving a particular purpose in remaining on the platform?”

“When we leave that content on the platform there’s no context around that and it just lives on Twitter and people can see it and they just assume that is the type of content or behavior that’s allowed by our rules,” Gadde said.

