Brenda Snipes Resigns But Justice Would Be An Indictment

Brenda Snipes, the woman who struggled to function in her bureaucratic job, has resigned, effective in January, the Sun Sentinel reported. She will skate into a comfortable retirement after repeatedly breaking the law.

THE MESS SHE CAUSED

The Broward County, Florida recount has yielded thousands of missing votes, machine breakdowns, and 80,000 “new” votes were uncovered four days after the election. The Broward team also missed the recount deadline by two minutes.

The reason the vote count rose by 80,000 votes in four days after the election in heavily Democrat Broward County is partly due to illegally altered mail-in ballots. The bogus altered ballots would have favored Democrat Bill Nelson.

When all else fails, say everyone is racist.

Brenda Snipes told the Guardian that racism is ‘probably’ a factor in the backlash against her, wrote The Guardian Saturday.

Incoming Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint Snipes’ replacement. Snipes was appointed to her post in 2003 by Jeb Bush, who recently called for her firing amid her epic screw-ups with the Florida midterms.

In 2004, her office “lost” 58,000 absentee ballots during the presidential election. Every year since she has been cited for irregularities.

In May 2018, a judge ruled that Snipes had violated state and federal laws by illegally destroying ballots for the 2016 Congressional race between her leftist ally, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Tim Canova, a liberal who ran as an Independent.

Canova said Snipes rigged his 2016 Congressional race against Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. “I have warned that Snipes is a serial election rigger who would rig the recent elections,” Canova said.

MATT CALDWELL’S RACE WAS LIKELY RIGGED

Matt Caldwell lost his race for Florida’s agriculture commissioner to Nikki Fried but Snipes played games there too. He won handily on Election Day by 40,000 with only 30,000 uncounted, but he lost days later when nearly 80,000 ballots were mysteriously found.

Snipes also destroyed digital ballot images. That is against the law.

Brenda Snipes‘ crime spree continues! Canvassing Board ordered her to preserve all records, but only after it was revealed that Snipes again destroyed digital ballot images, again In violation of state & federal law and specific Dept of State directives! https://t.co/PG9CkcYBwq — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) November 18, 2018

Republican Matt Caldwell’s campaign says he’s waiting on any announcement until the controversy in two South Florida counties is settled.

The state now reports Fried won 4,032,954 votes to Caldwell’s 4,026,201 statewide, a difference of 6,753 votes or 0.08 percent.

But that recount doesn’t reflect any change in Palm Beach County, which has yet to begin its hand recount in the Agriculture Commissioner race.

About 2,000 votes were lost in Broward which could have cut Fried’s lead.

Caldwell officials don’t plan to make any announcements regarding the race until every significant election dispute gets settled.

Snipes isn’t the only criminal. Dozel Spencer must also go. He destroyed all ballots in the 2016 primary illegally.

BREAKING: Brenda Snipes resigns as Broward Elections Supervisor. Her director Dozel Spencer must also go! He destroyed all ballots from 2016 primary vs. DWS. This is just the beginning, the public & justice demands criminal investigations & prosecutions. https://t.co/afSLUiq2Mh — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) November 19, 2018