Ex-communist [we think ex-] John Brennan said the Mueller report proves Russia collusion, just not enough to prove a criminal conspiracy. He also claims there is extensive evidence of obstruction.

He’s insane, and he has to justify having called the President a traitor, guilty of treason, punishable by death.

A more accurate summation: much collusion with Russia yet insufficient evidence to establish criminal conspiracy; extensive evidence of your efforts to obstruct justice, with Congress determining ultimate accountability; many criminal investigations on related activities ongoing. https://t.co/6Vn8HHozbW — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 20, 2019

Brennan didn’t like the President saying there was no collusion or obstruction. He now wants the Congress to impeach. That would make him look less crazy.

THERE IS NO COLLUSION OR OBSTRUCTION

Even Robert Mueller concluded there was no collusion and couldn’t pull the trigger on obstruction. Rod Rosenstein and Bill Barr found him not guilty of obstruction.

That is not the case. The President was shockingly transparent and cooperative. He gave Mueller everything he asked for. Attorney General Bill Barr also sympathized with some of the President’s comments and rants that could have sounded like obstruction, especially given the nature of the probe which hung over his entire presidency.

The big issue everyone points to is the exchange with Don McGahn where he allegedly told McGahn to fire Mueller and he didn’t. The firing never took place and we can’t start convicting people of thought crimes. In any case, the President had every right to fire Mueller and could have done it himself any time he wanted to do it.

It’s a no-never-mind.

IMPEACHMENT OVER NOTHING

Much of the crap in the report that was embarrassing to innocent people in the administration was just that, crap. Mueller threw everything at the administration, every comment, every off-handed remark, every rumor. But when it came to his side, and he did take sides, he was kind.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is considering impeachment as a possibility and several communists in the House signed a resolution to impeach. In the Senate, Elizabeth Warren called for impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scheduled a Monday conference call with top House Democrats to discuss the Mueller report and “next steps to be taken.”

The enemy is within.

Did you know that Jim Comey was once a communist [maybe he still is?]. Read about that here, he admitted it.

BRIGADIER GENERAL TATA SAID COMMUNIST BRENNAN IS A ‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’

He gave details about Brennan’s guilt in the illicit spying of Americans in this clip.