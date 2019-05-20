Brennan, Comey, Clapper all knew the fake dossier was in the briefing

John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey are all trying to pass the blame over the dossier’s inclusion in the intel briefing in January 2017 because Attorney General Barr is having that investigated.

In the clip below, he said that there is a memo that provides exculpatory information in the Russia-Trump probe.

About the dossier, Gowdy said, “I mean let’s just call it for what it is. It’s a series of rank hearsay compilations put together by an FBI source who was later defrocked. Paid for by the Democrat National Committee [and Hillary’s campaign] then oh by the way Christopher Steele hated Donald Trump too so that we can call it a dossier. It sounds official,” Gowdy said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“It’s really something the National Enquirer would blush if they printed so we know that it was used four times by the United States government.”

“What we’re trying to figure out is whether or not it was used a fifth time and the intelligence assessment and you got Brennan, Clapper and Comey all three who know full well whether or not it was used in the intelligence assessment but… they’re giving you different versions, right,” Gowdy said.

Brennan, Clapper, and Comey all knew the dossier was included but they are all pointing fingers at each other. They are still all guilty, but they are trying to rat each other out

Attorney General Bill Barr is investigating the January 2017 meeting with then-President Elect Trump who was told about the dossier in the intel briefing. He told Bill Hemmer during an interview Friday that U.S. Attorney John Durham will investigate the transition period and that meeting since some “very strange developments” took place during that time.

Gowdy said, “So there is information that exist in December of 2016 and I hope anyone who has access to it… Senator Burr, Durbin, whoever is open minded. Go look at that. And I think it will help you understand whether or not that dossier, that unverified hearsay, was used… five times or just four times by the United States government is pretty bad. If it was just four times it’s really bad, if it was five.”