Brennan is all put out that the DOJ’s investigator will interview him

A subdued John Brennan is going to be interviewed by U.S. Attorney John Durham in the probe into the origins of the fake Russia-Trump investigation. The somewhat hesitant Brennan can’t understand in the clip below why anyone would question him.

It’s long been thought that he was one of the masterminds behind the fraudulent Russia-Trump conspiracy.

“I’m supposedly going to be interviewed by Mr. Durham as part of this non-investigation… I don’t understand the predication of this worldwide effort to try to uncover dirt… that would discredit that investigation in 2016” – @JohnBrennan w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/FqDbIW9P41 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 2, 2019

There is a decided change in tone as his interview nears and he becomes a little less belligerent and cocksure of himself.

The former CIA head admitted in March that he may have relied on “bad information” as he attacked the President relentlessly as an MSNBC contributor.

He told Morning Joe: “Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Brennan said. “I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”

That didn’t stop him from calling Putin a friend of Trump’s, and claiming the bar is just way too high to prove conspiracy with the Kremlin.

Last week, Brennan called for his peeps, or humps as some say, to come out as whistleblowers and two did show up but they came up with nothing truthful (we have the transcript of the Ukraine phone call) and they are in hiding.

Brennan, in addition to being an unhinged Trump hater, is MSNBC’s idea of a prognosticator.

An all-time MSNBC/CIA/Brennan classic, from just a couple of weeks before Mueller closed his investigation without indicting any American for conspiring with Russia over the election. Maybe life-long disinformation agents aren’t the best “news” analysts: pic.twitter.com/nPlaq5YVxf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2019