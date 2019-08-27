BretBug Stephens Rails Over Being Called a Bedbug

This is funny. Bret Stephens, a snotty elitist writer for the NY Times, is quitting Twitter because a professor called him a bedbug. Not only is he quitting social media, which he hates anyway, he tried to get the professor fired.

He has succeeded in uniting Americans on Twitter. We all agree he should be mocked for this.

#BretBug now trends.

It seems there was some type of bedbug infestation in his office and the professor said Stephens was the bedbug. It was a joke. Dr. Karpf wrote, “The bedbug is a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens.”

Stephens invited the professor to meet his family and call him a bedbug to his face. This is not satire!

Alright fine… here is the email: pic.twitter.com/A4E5I6CoB6 — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019

Bedbug made him feel “dehumanized.” Ah… He also said calling someone an insect goes back to totalitarian regimes.

.@BretStephensNYT on quitting Twitter after being called a “bedbug”: “Analogizing people to insects is always wrong … Being analogized to insects goes back to a lot of totalitarian regimes in the past.” pic.twitter.com/Iyh9PpK2HS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 27, 2019

Stephens apparently has a long history of “suffering” on the blogosphere. The bedbug insult just did it, man. He wanted to get the professor fired over it although he says that’s not the case!

If I were five, I would be upset too.

How can he say that without laughing? This is a man who occupies some mighty expensive and expansive media real estate and this is how he thinks.

Just this week, the President was accused of killing millions in the future, more than Hitler, Mao, and Stalin but Bret hasn’t said a word about that.