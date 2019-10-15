Brian Stelter Spreads a Lot of Hate and Fake News on Monday

“A video depicting a macabre scene of a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week,” the NYT’s Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman reported Sunday night.

Brian Stelter of CNN’s most unreliable sources wrote that Trump had to renounce the anti-media video that the NY Times said was shown at a conference held by a pro-Trump group at Trump’s National Doral last week.

Stelter was out of the gate quickly to condemn the violent and disturbing spoof video of a fake Donald Trump shooting up opponents. Stelter also tied it into a church shooting that took place before the NY Times story was released.

“Sadly, this is not the first time that supporters of the president have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining — but it is by far and away the worst,” CNN said in a Sunday night statement.

“The images depicted are vile and horrific,” CNN said. “The president and his family, the White House, and the Trump campaign need to denounce it immediately in the strongest possible terms. Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone.”

The only problem is it’s mostly fake news. It was a hoax video that the NY Times forced to go viral. It was also a year old spoof.

BLAME A CHURCH SHOOTING ON THE VIDEO

In his article at CNN, he quoted a NY Mag’s correspondent blaming the church shooting on the meme. More fake news!

NYMag’s Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi tweeted: “How disconnected from humanity must you be to find humor in a depiction of a mass shooting of journalists inside a church — knowing, surely, that Americans have been slaughtered in churches & newsrooms, that it’s not a fantasy for the families that those shootings made incomplete?” There was a shooting at a church in New Hampshire on Saturday. “I’m so sad for all of us,” Nuzzi added. “For the people who think it’s a joke. For the people who have been and will be hurt by those who think it’s a joke. For the people who will be hurt indirectly, just by living in an increasingly polarized and hateful country.” The problem with that is the church shooting took place before the NY Times put the video out. The origin of the original video is a scene from the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service wherein members of a church congregation are massacred. The President did strongly condemn the meme although he did nothing wrong. THE VIDEO NO ONE SAW Jack Prosobiec said it was shown in a back room and it was not part of the program. The room was reportedly empty. The stupid Trump meme video that the NY Times wrote about was played in an empty back room at a recent event If the NY Times and the rest truly cared about political violence, why are they all now promoting it? pic.twitter.com/zO2cpL4ftK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 14, 2019 People who attended the event didn’t know a thing about it. The only ones spreading it are the media. .@yashar, I spent three days at this conference, hosted a panel, and never saw or heard about this video. It was not part of the program. Seems to me like someone played it in a private room, then leaked that staged event to the NYTimes so @maggieNYT could attack conservatives. https://t.co/8YoVebXzmi — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 14, 2019 There was NO #TrumpVideo played at #AMPFEST19. I was there speaking with @DonaldJTrumpJr, @SarahHuckabee, @AlvedaCKing, & and many others. No one would allow such video played. But #kathygriffin gets a pass for her assassination picture!??? — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) October 14, 2019 BUT HE’S EMBARRASSED AT ABC NEWS’S FAKE STORY Stelter is worried, however about other newspapers’ errors. How ironic. It’s hard to believe he’s embarrassed when he spreads fake news daily. The media, especially Brian Stelter, pushed this fake story all day and ABC News claims it was an “error.” Sharyl Attkisson has some good questions about that: If, as ABC states, it mistakenly aired false footage of Turks slaughtering Kurds, then who was responsible for getting that video pushed out… and does it mean there is a propaganda effort pushing the news on this topic? https://t.co/Ft8OcJRxgU https://t.co/48kpwie2LX — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 14, 2019