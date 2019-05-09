Brilliant! Kids in Highlands Ranch focus on the actual problem

Students at a vigil for the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch walked out of the event after Democrat politicians Jason Crow and Michael Bennet made remarks that students said politicized the tragedy.

Neither side should be politicizing these shootings. We need to focus on the causes.

What is even more important and more notable is these kids zoned in on a core problem. The students outside chanted: “Mental health!”

We aren’t doing a thing about why kids would do a thing like this, we just hear about the weapon of choice. The truth is if someone wants a gun illegally, as these kids did, they can get it. That needs to be addressed but mental health is being ignored except when it involves gun control.

These shooters had issues, and we can’t say if that is why they did what they did, but one was transitional to male and that is a big deal. The other had hate in his heart for President Trump and Christians. Both were teased. Did they ask for help and get it? We don’t know.

If it’s like Parkland, they weren’t. The real culprits in Parkland were a lax FBI, a useless, ineffective school administration, and a ridiculously incompetent school police department.

