Bring Back Pope Bennie, Red Francis Might Need to Retire

There is a crisis in the Roman Catholic Church that began with more revelations about predator prelates in Philadelphia. It is now culminating in a very serious accusation against Pope Francis for allegedly covering for one of the accused. Please be cautioned, the accusation is not proven. All of this comes as the Pope has taken very far left political stands. Turning the papacy political has divided followers in the United States.

The Pope is accused of covering up the sexual assaults by Cardinal Ted McCarrick against an altar boy, seminarians, and possibly others. Pope Francis is said to have removed the sanctions placed on him by the ousted Pope Benedict, who many believe is still the true pope.

THE ACCUSATION

In an extraordinary 11-page written statement this past Wednesday, a former apostolic nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Viganò, states that Pope Benedict in the late 2000s “imposed on Cardinal McCarrick sanctions similar to those now imposed on him by Pope Francis,” and that Viganò personally spoke with Francis about the gravity of McCarrick’s abuse soon after his election in 2013.

The archbishop insists Francis “continued to cover him”, ignored the sanctions, and made McCarrick “his trusted counselor”. In that role, McCarrick appointed a number of U.S. bishops.

OTHERS ARE IMPLICATED

Archbishop Viganò also implicates Cardinals Sodano, Bertone and Parolin in the cover-up. There are others who he says were well aware, including Cardinal Donald Wuerl, McCarrick’s successor as Archbishop of D.C.

“I myself brought up the subject with Cardinal Wuerl on several occasions, and I certainly didn’t need to go into detail because it was immediately clear to me that he was fully aware of it,” he writes. The Cardinal’s “recent statements that he knew nothing about it … are absolutely laughable. He lies shamelessly.”

“Cardinal Wuerl, well aware of the continuous abuses committed by Cardinal McCarrick and the sanctions imposed on him by Pope Benedict, transgressing the Pope’s order, also allowed him to reside at a seminary in Washington D.C. In doing so, he put other seminarians at risk,” he attests.

Archbishop Viganò is very well-respected and said he has to follow his conscience. The truth must be known, he says, as “the corruption has reached the very top of the Church’s hierarchy.”

He ends by calling on Pope Francis and all of those implicated in the cover-up of McCarrick’s abuse to resign.

McCarrick is accused of awful things with seminarians, an altar boy, and others. He retired on recent word of the accusations but they are only accusations, although they are deemed credible by the Pope. The Jesuits are investigating.

Viganò said only the truth can save the church.

READ THE TESTIMONY HERE OR HERE

RELATED STORY