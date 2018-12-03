Brooklyn, Where the Call to Prayer Pierces through the City Noises Hourly

Brooklyn alone now has 30 mosques, and in Downtown Brooklyn, some mosques are dueling for attention by blasting the call to prayer every hour. The piercing sound can be heard across Atlantic Avenue and a third of Brooklyn. Some Mosques amplify the call five times a day.

Barack Obama said, “The sweetest sound I know is the Muslim call to prayer”. To many of us, it is not. Instead, it reminds us it is a dramatic and unwelcome shift in our culture. Islam isn’t only a religion, it is a social and political scheme to keep people tied to it.

Islamists are getting special privileges Christians and Jews don’t have. The communist mayor Bill de Blasio wants to destroy our culture and make New York an open globalist city without any lingering memory of its Christian-Judeo founding. This falls right in line with his plan.

There are rules for churches ringing bells but not for Mosques. Neighbors say it’s too loud and that it is.

The booming call to prayer is their statement that they are taking over. That is what their religion believes — convert everyone, whether they like it or not.

Here they are praying in Brooklyn.