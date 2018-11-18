Broward’s Working on Final Tally, Judge Says Numbers “Are All Wrong”

The Broward County, Florida recount has yielded thousands of missing votes, machine breakdowns, and 80,000 “new” votes were uncovered four days after the election. The Broward team also missed the recount deadline by two minutes.
The New York Times reported the missing ballots but Brenda Snipes says she knows they are in the building somewhere.
The reason the vote count rose by 80,000 votes in four days after the election in heavily Democrat Broward County is partly due to illegally altered mail-in ballots. The bogus altered ballots would have favored Democrat Bill Nelson.
JUDGE SAYS NUMBERS ARE ALL WRONG
While Brenda Snipes, the woman in charge cries racism, she can’t get her tally right.
“A top elections official in Florida [Brenda Snipes] who endured national humiliation after missing a midterms recount deadline by two minutes has told the Guardian that racism is ‘probably’ a factor in the backlash against her,” wrote The Guardian Saturday.
Racism!
Brenda Snipes arrived 45 minutes late Sunday when the final tally is due.
NBC/Fox Journalist Sarah Chakales tweeted that the Canvassing Board is reviewing the voting report and noticing some numbers don’t add up. The Judge said: “Yeah they’re all wrong.”
The self-imposed deadline of 10 a.m. was not be met [they made the noon deadline]. It appears the Canvassing Board presenter, Joe D’Alessandro “mistransposed numbers for one race and messed up numbers for the amendments. He’s fixing it now and coming back to re-present the official numbers.”
PALM BEACH AND SUSAN BUCHER
Palm Beach is also a mess and the liberal who runs that show is white. Technicians had to be flown in to fix broken machines.
Rich Lowry wrote on Twitter: “its technicians had witnessed Palm Beach County elections workers, apparently worried that one of the machines were running too fast, jam a paper clip into the scanner’s ‘enter’ button in an effort to slow it down. That, in turn, caused a short circuit”
That’s like saying my car’s running too fast these days so I think I’ll give it a flat tire.
Incompetence and stupidity on full display, then react defensively crying racism.
when are we going to wake up and laugh at the phony charges of racism?? Too late, perhaps???
We The People MUST mount an all out attack on Voter Fraud
We must make Washington LOATHE to hear more from us.
For DECADES Democrats have been honing dozens of methods of voter fraud. It’s time we put a FULL STOP to ALL of it.
While I hate suggesting any additional government intrusion, a federal voter fraud initiative is the ONLY way to approach it.
President Trump tried a Voter Fraud Commission, 44 states FLATLY REFUSED to participate.
He needs to create a Voter Fraud Task Force, put J Christian Adams as the VF Czar
States must be compelled to cooperate or lost federal funding.
Stiff voter fraud laws must be passed and enforced with substantial prison time…
Illegals caught voting immediately subject to deportation, no future chance of citizenship.
LEGAL immigrants caught in fraud should have their citizenship revoked, deported.
Any person or group of persons found guilty of VF, in addition to prison, forfeit the right to ever vote again or to be involved in the voting process.
TEETH, LONG, SHARP TEETH.
The fed govt must create a complete list of eligible voters for every state in the nation. States must verify vs this “clearing house,” list that their states’ rolls are clean and valid.
Paper ballots remain the safest method of voting. Every vote should generate a duplicate confirmation of the vote, one deposited into a locked box for future verification if needed, one goes home with the voter.