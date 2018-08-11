Bruce Ohr Ignored US Hezbollah While Meeting with Sources Framing Trump

Bruce Ohr was head of the Department of Justice’s transnational organized crime strategy. The purpose of the strategy was to unite the U.S. government agencies to work together, but that never happened. As a result, hundreds of terrorist crime organizations suspected of operating in the United States were left unimpeded.

Perhaps Mr. Ohr was too busy framing the President of the United States.

The retired head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s special-operations division Derek Maltz called into the Mark Levin show this week to talk of his concerns about Ohr sidelining the effort at coordination and helping allow the transnational syndicates to take root.

As a senior DEA agent, Mr. Maltz was in charge of Project Cassandra, the initiative against Hezbollah in their cocaine and money laundering activities, some of which took place in the U.S.

Last year, Politico ran an article about the Hezbollah cartels in the United States and Project Cassandra. The author was suspicious of then-president Obama’s motives since it was at a time when the Iran deal was going down. Perhaps Mr. Ohr is the one to look at.

OHR WAS MEETING WITH A BRITISH SPY WHILE TERRORISTS GOT AWAY

Derek Maltz called into the Levin show and explained to Levin how illicit American businesses were funneling money to terrorist organizations. He suspects that Ohr either sidelined or ignored his responsibility to track these businesses in order to pursue a political Russia agenda against the Donald Trump campaign.

“Major cocaine loads leaving Colombia South America going into West Africa. Cocaine is sold millions and millions of dollars are collected Middle Eastern couriers transporting the cash back to Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah militants protecting the money going into the banks. Money transfers back to America. Going into bank accounts,” Maltz said.

He went on to say, “Middle Eastern used car businesses taking cash out buying cars at auto auctions sending the cars back down to West Africa to resell for like 20, 25 percent profit, and monies were going right back to Hezbollah to support their overall worldwide initiative.”

In 2011, Ohr, as head of the Department of Justice’s transnational organized crime strategy, according to Maltz, was to unite the U.S. government agencies to work against the biggest threats to the United States.

“Unfortunately, I now believe, based on everything I’m reading and hearing, that Mr. Ohr had other priorities as he was working in the Department of Justice with his political priorities,” Maltz said. It was Ohr’s responsibility to unite the interagency of America to go after terror threats.

Maltz reported that they had real successes but the agency only took action against 30 businesses because they could not get other agencies, specifically the FBI, to come to the table with information. There were hundreds of cases left untouched.

Ohr was the DOJ representative who was supposed to push the FBI.

“We had about 300 businesses in America identified and we seized 150 million dollars out of their bank accounts, but we couldn’t get the U.S. interagency government to work together because of the constant infighting and the lack of sharing of information,” Maltz said to Levin.

He added, “But the real issue is that Bruce Ohr did nothing about it. He did not address it. There was no one held accountable. And these businesses are still operating in America right in our backyards. And this is what the public doesn’t realize.”

OHR’S A NICE GUY BUT…

The Sentinel spoke with Mr. Maltz Saturday about the issue. Mr. Maltz likes Mr. Ohr on a personal level, “he’s a nice guy”, but “knowing what Ohr was doing at that time, briefing sources to keep the FBI happy,” in hindsight, the circumstantial evidence suggests he was motivated to focus on Russia. While that was going on, hundreds of terrorists were and are left doing business.

Just to add a thought of our own, the FBI doesn’t like to share a thing and that is a serious problem. Also problematic is the possibility of just how politicized the DOJ/FBI might be — enough to let hundreds of terrorists operate crime networks?

