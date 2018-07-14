Bush Trashes Trump for Not Agreeing with His Open Borders Policies

Good friends, former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, appeared together Thursday during graduation ceremonies of the fourth Presidential Leadership Scholars Program.

Bush is the ‘Republican’ who would never utter a word against Barack Obama as he trampled all over the Constitution and even as Obama continually pummeled him with vile verbal invective.

At a ceremony in the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, the presidents sat side-by-side bantering comfortably in front of about 100 people, also taking questions from scholars on various topics.

When it came to immigration — illegal — and Trump’s “zero-tolerance policy, the two insulted President Trump without mentioning his name. How cute. Bush basically said you’re a bad person if you don’t agree with his open borders policies.

“I’m disturbed by the debate that’s taking place because I think it undermines the goodness of America”, said globalist Bush. “It doesn’t recognize the valuable contribution immigrants make to our society and it obscures the fact that the system is broken and needs to be fixed.”

The system is broken because Bush and Obama opened the borders and refused to follow immigration law. Bush also fails to separate out the illegal immigrants from the legal immigrants. He equates the two just as the far-left is doing.

Clinton said the current atmosphere is turning three-dimensional human beings into cartoon characters.

“We have to find ways to get along,” said Clinton.

Clinton can be rather cartoonish and there are plenty of memes of Bush.

In other words, you have to agree with them to get along. And, if you don’t agree with the, you are a terrible person who hates immigrants.

Here is George saying he doesn’t think it’s good for the country to talk against a sitting president. Apparently, he thinks it’s good now.