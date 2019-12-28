Buttigieg describes a more communist Jesus who likely supports abortion

The hard-left Democrats are now lecturing American Christians on Christianity. These people, who want to force us to bake cakes we don’t want to bake, condone infanticide, and reduce religion to a servant of the State, will tell Christians what the Bible says and what the religion means.

The hard-left ‘Christians’ want you to believe that Jesus was a socialist/communist who probably didn’t have a problem with killing babies to the moment of birth or after.

St. Pete the Sanctimonious Buttigieg says life probably begins at birth if you really read the Bible.

“Life begins with breath,” says St. Pete Buttigieg, explaining why Jesus might be fine with abortion. St. Pete says it’s open to interpretation.

The thing is, that quote refers to God giving breath to Adam. When he breathed in life to those who died, it had nothing to do with babies, born and unborn.

This is an evil rationalization.

Watch:

ABOUT ABORTION THAT JESUS WANTS

Does Jesus really want this?

Would Jesus approve of this?