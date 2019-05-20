Buttigieg got a STANDING OVATION on Fox from FANS! Shocker!

Communistic Pete, son of a famous communist professor, received a standing ovation from the hand-picked audience. Fox picks them from local political and community groups. It would be nice to know the party affiliation of the attendees. They were obviously all fans. Yet, the media is presenting it as Buttigieg even won over the Fox News audience.

Pete Buttigieg Gets Standing Ovation at End of Fox News Town Hall, Surprising Chris Wallace https://t.co/umsBxi5h8v pic.twitter.com/SU6G9RpwCE — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 20, 2019

This is what he said at the end that got the audience to their feet:

Look, what we’re trying to do here is different. Because the moment that we’re in is different. I get that a millennial, midwestern mayor is not what leaps to mind when you think about a prototypical candidate for president. But I also think we’re living — if it’s hard to figure out what’s going on right now, it’s because we are living on one of those blank pages in between chapters of American history. And what comes next could be ugly or it could be amazing. And I believe running for office is an act of hope, and so is voting for somebody, and supporting somebody and volunteering for somebody. I hope you’ll join me in making sure that that next era is better than any we’ve had so far.

As far as history is concerned, he’s currently wiping out Thomas Jefferson throughout Indiana.

Actually, the only thing different is he wants to turn us into socialists while pretending he’s a moderate. Look at what he said he wanted: reparations, no restrictions to abortion, taxes galore, politicization of the Supreme Court by packing it with leftists, and elimination of the Electoral College so we become instant socialists.

Buttigieg said America was never that great and he demonizes innocent Christians when he can, while pretending he’s very religious. He’s no moral leader as he likes to present.

Socialism falls flat with regular Fox viewers. The usual Fox viewers were definitely not in that audience.

PRESIDENT TRUMP WANTED TO KNOW WHY FOX WASTED AIRTIME ON HIM

President Donald J. Trump criticized Fox News with a Sunday tweet about “wasting airtime” showcasing Pete Buttigieg. It’s a good question. While Chris Wallace, the far-left Fox commentator, claims Pete’s a man of substance, many of us are appalled by his communistic views. Pete’s contention that he can be a moral leader when he promotes socialism is hard to accept.

Trump tweeted: “Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance…fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me – I like Mike Wallace better…and Alfred E. Newman will never be President!”

Trump has called Pete Buttigieg by the name of the comic book character, Alfred E. Newman. Newman’s an idiot.

Fox is no different from the other networks except they try to be more balanced, but their network is filled with left-wingers.

The news outlets have decided that they will interpret all news and since they are on the left, they do it through a progressive prism. The media is the Democrat Party media and many of them are also working at Fox News. The monopolistic leftist media is destroying the free press in this country.

The curse of Karl Marx and his fellow ideologues haunts us to this day.