Buttigieg tells kids the writers of the Constitution didn’t realize slavery was bad

Has anyone had enough of condescending moralist St. Pete Buttigieg, one of our more imperious Democrat candidates for president? Recently, he said Jesus would have likely been fine with abortion, late-term, whatever. He continuously claims he is the great Christian and appears to want to show the rest of us how to live as Christians. What he is preaching is not anything I learned in catechism classes.

St. Pete told school kids in a video today that “the people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing.” Aside from his condescending attitude towards the great men who wrote our Constitution and fought for freedom at great cost, Buttigieg didn’t even bother to learn a little about how the Founding Fathers felt about slavery.

“The people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing.” – @PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/rM7Njnm8pU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 30, 2019

The people who wrote the Constitution, as he describes our Founding Fathers, were in a terrible position. If they abolished slavery in 1776, the south would not have joined the Revolution. The nation could not have survived. Even in 1812, the fragile new nation almost fell to the British — who do not have a Bill of Rights to this day .

Wiser, better-educated men than Buttigieg, the son of a famous communist professor, set the record straight.

GEORGE WASHINGTON AND THOMAS JEFFERSON

“There is not a man living who wishes more sincerely than I do, to see a plan adopted for the abolition of slavery.”

– George Washington, 1786 “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep for ever”

– Thomas Jefferson, 1782 https://t.co/a4hzrXOOA9 — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) December 30, 2019

Ted Cruz went full-bore.

JOHN ADAMS

“Slavery is an evil of Colossal magnitude & I am utterly averse to the admission of slavery into the Missouri Territories. It being among my first wishes to see some plan adopted by which slavery in this country may be abolished by law.” John Adams, founding father, 2nd POTUS https://t.co/ch9gCMFUn7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 31, 2019

BEN FRANKLIN

2/x “Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by other men, but a right that belongs to us by the laws of God and nature.” Benjamin Franklin, founding father, abolitionist — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 31, 2019

3/x “…Neither my tongue, nor my pen, nor purse shall be wanting to promote the abolition of what to me appears so inconsistent with humanity and Christianity.” Benjamin Franklin, founding father, abolitionist — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 31, 2019

ALEXANDER HAMILTON

4/x “Who talks most about freedom and equality? Is it not those who hold a bill of Rights in one hand and a whip for affrighted slaves in the other?” Alexander Hamilton, founding father, first Secretary of the Treasury, abolitionist — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 31, 2019

JOHN JAY

5/x “It is much to be wished that slavery may be abolished. The honor of the States as well as justice and humanity, in my opinion, loudly call upon them to emancipate these unhappy people….” John Jay, founding father, first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, abolitionist — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 31, 2019

6/x “To contend for our own liberty, and to deny that blessing to others, involves an inconsistency not to be excused.” John Jay, founding father, first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, abolitionist — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 31, 2019

Buttigieg wants to be President and literally doesn’t know much. The Founding Fathers were brilliant, eloquent, and self-sacrificing, unlike the politicians we see today. The founding fathers more than respected civil rights but felt they had to leave slavery to future generations. They did what they could and sacrificed much. They couldn’t start a Civil War.

Buttigieg is an idiot. Neither he nor his Democrat colleagues are fit for office. All they want to do is tear down our rule of law. That’s what Obama did and what Democrats will do again.