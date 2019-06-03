CA to use Fed tax $$$ to pay for health, vision, dental, abortions for illegals

The California State Assembly passed AB 4 MediCal For All. This bill would extend eligibility for full-scope MediCal benefits to illegal aliens of all ages. It still has to pass the State Senate and the governor has to sign it into law. It is a one-party state and the far-left governor will likely sign it.

AB 4 has not yet been assigned to a committee in the California State Senate.

If you think we have a lot of illegal aliens piling in now, just wait. The trip will definitely be worth it for the free healthcare, especially for those needing a lot of medical care.

The FEDERAL government, in other words, the FEDERAL TAXPAYER, pays for the Medi-Cal expansion.

Currently, the federal government pays 88 percent of the costs for children enrolled in CHIP and the state pays 12 percent. Finally, under ACA, the federal government will pay 100 percent of the costs of providing health care services to the newly eligible MediCal population from 2014 through 2016.

You the Federal taxpayer will pay for illegal aliens to get their free healthcare. MediCal pays for abortions, visual services, and dental.

