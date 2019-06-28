Cages & Hostage-Taking on the Border, the Big Lie

Nancy Pelosi finally agreed to at least send humanitarian aid to the border while doing nothing to protect our border. It is being portrayed as a big sacrifice on Pelosi’s part although it is nothing of the sort.

Jennifer Rubin
THE WAPO LIAR

The very dishonest Washington Post reporter Jennifer Rubin tweeted that Democrats aren’t willing to hold children hostage while Republicans are. The entire reason these children are in this position is because of the ‘Ds’.

Dan Crenshaw responded. Republicans asked for help 17 times and she is a deceiver.

THE TALE OF THE CAGES

Far-left Democrats and people like AOC and her buddies, in particular, are also lying about the alleged cages.

For just under four years, Thomas Homan served as the executive associate director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Obama administration. He responded to the Democrat Party’s false narrative about President Trump caging children on the border.

“I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages,” Homan said Wednesday during a Center for Immigration Studies panel discussion. “That facility was built under President Obama, under [Homeland Security] Secretary Jeh Johnson.”

“Because I was there when it was built,” Homan said.

The facility was intended to be a holding area until the minors are transferred to shelters, which is required to take place within 72 hours. The impossible numbers of people make that impossible. There have been delays.

The only thing Democrat’s care about is how they can politicize it.

“I would have answered the question: The kids are being housed in the same facilities built under the Obama administration. If you want to call them cages, call them cages,” he continued. “But if the left wants to call them cages, and the Democrats want to call them cages, then they have to accept the fact that they were built and funded in FY ’15.

“And I was there.”

THE BIDEN CAGE ERA

