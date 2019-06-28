Cages & Hostage-Taking on the Border, the Big Lie

Nancy Pelosi finally agreed to at least send humanitarian aid to the border while doing nothing to protect our border. It is being portrayed as a big sacrifice on Pelosi’s part although it is nothing of the sort.

THE WAPO LIAR

The very dishonest Washington Post reporter Jennifer Rubin tweeted that Democrats aren’t willing to hold children hostage while Republicans are. The entire reason these children are in this position is because of the ‘Ds’.

Pelosi did the right thing because unlike R’s the D’s are not willing to hold children hostage — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 27, 2019

Dan Crenshaw responded. Republicans asked for help 17 times and she is a deceiver.

You forgot the part where R’s asked for a vote on humanitarian aid 17 times before today. 17 times. Stop misleading people. https://t.co/TDQqyAr3nM — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 27, 2019

THE TALE OF THE CAGES

Far-left Democrats and people like AOC and her buddies, in particular, are also lying about the alleged cages.

For just under four years, Thomas Homan served as the executive associate director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Obama administration. He responded to the Democrat Party’s false narrative about President Trump caging children on the border.

“I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages,” Homan said Wednesday during a Center for Immigration Studies panel discussion. “That facility was built under President Obama, under [Homeland Security] Secretary Jeh Johnson.”

“Because I was there when it was built,” Homan said.

The facility was intended to be a holding area until the minors are transferred to shelters, which is required to take place within 72 hours. The impossible numbers of people make that impossible. There have been delays.

The only thing Democrat’s care about is how they can politicize it.

“I would have answered the question: The kids are being housed in the same facilities built under the Obama administration. If you want to call them cages, call them cages,” he continued. “But if the left wants to call them cages, and the Democrats want to call them cages, then they have to accept the fact that they were built and funded in FY ’15.

“And I was there.”

THE BIDEN CAGE ERA

While Joe Biden was VP, migrant children were kept in “cages” https://t.co/tEp0C34B0q pic.twitter.com/kDl82jY5CT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 26, 2019

“Nothing happens on the northern border of Mexico without the blessing of the cartels. For aliens to be smuggled through, they have to pay them off. What’s happening at our southern border is making these cartels very rich. We’re bankrolling them.” -Tom Homan#BorderCrisisPanel — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) June 26, 2019

“The people in Congress complaining about the conditions of people in custody are the very same people who are not giving the funding to make those facilities better. What have they done to address the crisis at all? What has Congress done?” -Tom Homan#BorderCrisisPanel — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) June 26, 2019