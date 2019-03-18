CAIR Calls for Censorship on TV, Social Media, Elsewhere

CAIR, The Council for American Islamic Relations, appears to be a front group for the Muslim Brotherhood and their ties to them and Hamas run deep. They are unindicted co-conspirators in The Holy Land Terror trial.

They characterize any criticism of radical Islam or Islamists as Islamophobia and they want to shut it down.

CAIR is also calling for censorship by TV, social media and others. They also blamed the President and Pamela Geller for the crime. It’s absolutely absurd to blame innocent people after a manipulative killer mentions them in a manifesto, but that is what the CAIR research director did in the wake of the New Zealand massacre.

Never mind that the murderer self-identifies as a socialist who loves Red China. White nationalists are often leftists.

The research director, Dr. Abbas Barzegar said in a presser we should “Not allow these people to exploit freedom of speech.”

“We ask our political leaders to address growing menace of Islamophobia.”

CAIR WANTS TO SILENCE ALL CRITICISM

“The perpetrator of this terrorist attack has been inspired by hatemongers in the United States,” he continued.

“Directly related to ideas that are carried out on radio shows, TV shows, news commentators — That’s the burning smoke. We as a community have to take control and leadership back in our public space.”

“It is not the case that this is some random marginal activity on the internet in some closed dark web or something,” he said, adding, “No, this stuff is mainstream now.”

“We have to put a stop to it. We have to ask our TV networks to be responsible. We have to ask our social media platforms to be responsible. We have to ask our charities and philanthropic communities to be responsible and not allow these people to guide, to exploit freedom of speech, exploit non-profit covers – these are hate groups, special interest groups with a very nefarious agenda and we have to take that activity back.”

In other words, he wants to silence any criticism of the radicals like the ones in CAIR and eliminate our First Amendment. It’s a ploy that propagandists use. He wants TV networks, social media platforms, and other outlets for communication to silence any opposition.

CAIR will tell you that hate crimes against Muslims are increasing, but the group most victimized in the U.S. on the basis of religion is Jews, not Muslims. The number of complaints reported by Muslims is up, but how they define a hate crime could be the reason for that.

IT CAN HAPPEN HERE

Recently, Michelle Malkin received a notice from Twitter’s legal department that innocent photos of Mohammed that she posted violated Pakistani sharia blasphemy laws. Others have received the same notice. Since when are Americans subject to another country’s blasphemy laws?

Democrats have called for us to be part of the UN International Court. It would allow other nations to sue Americans or worse in cases like this.

CAIR called for the firing of Jeanine Pirro on Fox. So far, she has been suspended. Media and CAIR lied about what she said or exaggerated it. She could be the first obvious fatality. Fox can limit speech on their program if they want to, but if they are silencing all opposition to criticisms of obvious anti-Semites and subversives, we are in trouble.

Jeanine was questioning whether Rep. Ilhan Omar wearing a hijab was suggestive of her being a follower of Sharia. That’s not a terrible question considering she made congress change their rules so she could wear it and she has made several anti-Semitic comments.

Omar is also anti-Israel and will do her best to end U.S. support of our ally in the Middle East, using all the usual cover and ommissions.

She will continue to perpetuate lies, but she doesn’t want anyone to be able to criticize her for it.

Our First Amendment is under fire from a number of sources, and this is one of them. It’s not a concern to take lightly.

Hillary Clinton even signed a U.N. resolution in 2011 “condemning the stereotyping, negative profiling and stigmatization of people based on their religion, and urging countries to take effective steps “to address and combat such incidents.”

SHORT CLIP OF THE CAIR ‘RESEARCH DIRECTOR’S’ COMMENTS:

FULL PRESSER:

Go to about 03:57: