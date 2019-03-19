CAIR Demands Advertisers Ban Fox News Until Jeanine Pirro Is Fired

I used to support the PLO, and I used to be the President of the General Union of Palestine Students which is part of the PLO here in the United States, but after I researched the situation inside Palestine and outside, I am in support of the Hamas movement more than the PLO. ~ Nihad Awad, Executive Director, CAIR

The Council of American Islamic Relations, a Muslim Brotherhood/Hamas-linked organization, is demanding advertisers boycott Fox News until the network axes host Jeanine Pirro, HuffPo reports.

They smell weakness at Fox News.

CAIR jumped on the idea of a boycott just days after Pirro’s Saturday night program, “Justice With Judge Jeanine,” was suspended for at least two weeks by Fox.

The Judge was vilified after the last-aired episode of her show in which she said the hijab worn by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) could suggest she follows Sharia Law. She said Sharia is “antithetical to the Constitution,” which it is.

When the media reports on exactly what Pirro said, they leave out the part about Sharia Law. They simply make it about the hijab and Omar’s religion.

It’s not clear what Pirro’s future is on the network. Fox has refused to comment on “internal scheduling matters.” Although, in an earlier statement, Fox “strongly” condemned Pirro’s statement.

CAIR DEMANDS ADVERTISERS BAN FOX

CAIR, the largest Muslim advocacy and notorious propaganda group in America, is also calling for advertisers to demand that Fox drop Tucker Carlson. That comes as a result of unearthed audiotapes of the news host making shocking jokes on a shock jock radio program. Some advertisers have bolted.

The fake news media is reporting it as Tucker Carlson made racist and sexist comments on a radio program. They make no mention of the fact it was on Howard Stern satellite with Bubba the Love Sponge. They also routinely link to the anti-right propagandists — Media Matters, giving them undue credibility. Media Matters is a hard-left, Soros-Brock smear machine.

According to CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood-style propagandists, “Fox News must clearly state that Jeanine Pirro will not be allowed back on the air after her long history of Islamophobic hate rhetoric, and the network must also take similar action against other Islamophobic hosts like Tucker Carlson,” Nihad Awad, CAIR’s national executive director, said in a statement provided to HuffPost. “All existing advertisers should drop their ads on Fox News to ensure that they are not associated with the promotion of hate.”

In twenty years, there will be enough Islamists/Muslims in the country to elect the President. If their choice candidate is anything like the socialist, anti-Semites Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, God help us.

At least four advertisers – Botox-maker Allergan, online marketplace Letgo, personal finance company NerdWallet and pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk – have all indicated they’re pulling their ads from Pirro’s program, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

FOX NEWS DOESN’T LIKE JEANINE PIRRO?

The Gateway Pundit says they have a source who told them that Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Shep Smith, a Trump hater, conspired to get Jeanine Pirro thrown off the air. It was Baier’s team that did it, and the tweet by one of Baier’s producers, a Muslim, was planted deliberately, according to TGP’s source. The producer, Hufsa Kamal, is anti-conservative, judging from her past tweets.

I do know people at Fox who told me it was a number of liberals at Fox who were pushing for this, including Bret Baier and Shep Smith who did spearhead it. There are a lot of liberals at Fox News. The executive producer of Jeanine’s show is far-left Jerry Andrews. His job is to muzzle her, according to TGP.

Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth, Brian Kilmeade, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Sean Hannity are conservatives on Fox, along with many more on Fox Business and Fox Nation.

The Hollywood Reporter on Monday quoted a source close to Fox saying executives have never liked Pirro.

Fox News was quick to condemn Pirro’s remarks but has not criticized Carlson’s comments, some of which were made when he was an MSNBC employee. A source familiar with the network’s strategy explained the divergent approach: “They love Tucker. They do not like Jeanine Pirro. They never have.”