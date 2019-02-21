CAIR Rushes to Defend ISIS Terrorist Bride Who Demands Return

The American ISIS bride will fight to return to the United States. CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood-tied organization, has rushed to her defense.

The left-wing media in the U.K. and the U.S. also want to get ISIS brides back home, without any accountability. They are painting sympathetic portraits of these brides who witnessed beheadings and had a good time while there.

The British ISIS bride Shamima Begum has been told she will not be allowed back. The American ISIS bride Hoda Muthuna will fight to come back despite the President and Secretary of State declaring she will not be allowed back into the country.

Both women are traitors.

THE AMERICAN ISIS

The American mainstream media is trying to humanize a woman who left America to join a terrorist organization. This is the same media that demonized Karen Pence for being a follower of Christ.

The media probably figures she will vote with Democrats.

She’s alone with her 18-month-old son in a Syrian refugee camp. Full of regret, she’s begging to come home, ABC World News reports. Sure she is.

This dumb broad married three ISIS fighters. The first woman on the first, short clip below is Begum. Mrs. Foley also appears. She is the mother of a beheaded American and wants these people held to account.

Muthuna was supportive of the beheadings and urged jihadis to kill Americans.

These brides realize it’s the end for ISIS and they are looking for a way out. They didn’t leave when ISIS was on top.

Watch:

THE ADMINISTRATION SAYS NO THANKS

Secretary of State Pompeo will not allow her back into the country:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement saying Muthana has no right to be in the United States and refused her pleas to return with her 18-month-old son:

“Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States.

She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States. We continue to strongly advise all U.S. citizens not to travel to Syria.”

Watch:

The President also weighed in, tweeting: “I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country!”

CAIR RUSHES TO HER DEFENSE

Terror-tied CAIR, the Council for American Islamic relations, close allies of Hamas, are fighting for Hoda Muthuna.

She was born in New Jersey as the child of a diplomat and they don’t have the same safeguards as anchor babies.

Muthuna, a traitor, demands the right to come home. Hassan Shibly, the CAIR attorney represents the family. He told host Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom that Muthuna is willing to spend years behind bars. Meanwhile, she says she just wants therapy lessons at taxpayer expense.

Once she gets here, a defense attorney will defend her as a brainwashed mother with a young child.

The family attorney sounds decent, but do we want a traitor back and can we trust anyone from CAIR?

Will she come back, get off, and raise a terrorist son or just infiltrate? She wasn’t a child when she left, she was 19 years of age.

This “brainwashed” argument does not exonerate a terrorist. Muthuna said she was going to burn her passport, she urged U.S. jihadis to commit massacres back home in America, to rent a big truck and drive all over them at Memorial Day parades, and to attack then-President Barack Obama.

Watch: