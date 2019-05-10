Cal Poly wants to kick Chick-fil-A off campus, compares them to PORN

The faculty of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has voted overwhelmingly to remove the “intolerant” Chick-fil-A from campus. Chick-fil-A had a location on campus for 25 years, but this week, the academic senate’s 44 members voted to terminate the contract.

This is the tolerant left in action. According to them, Chick-fil-A is intolerant. That’s quite the projection.

According to Life Site News:

“We don’t sell pornography in the bookstore and we don’t have a Hooters on campus — we already pre-select those kind of things based on our existing values,” academic senate Vice Chair Thomas Gutierrez said. “This is a similar thing, the difference is we’re actually profiting from this. So our money, every dollar a student is spending at Chick-Fil-A, is going to these causes that are in violation of our values.”

Pornography? Huh?

Chick-fil-A is famously operated on the Christian principles of its national leadership, including closing on Sundays, listing “to glorify God” as part of its corporate purpose, and its active charitable arm. For years, liberals have advocated boycotting the chain due to CEO Dan Cathy’s stated opposition to same-sex “marriage” and the company’s donations to social conservative groups such as Family Research Council and Focus on the Family.

University spokesman Matt Lazier endorsed the faculty’s premise that Chick-fil-A was “intolerant,” but disagreed with their conclusion of what to do about it.

“While university administration passionately disagrees with the values of some of the organizations the president of Chick-fil-A has chosen to make personal donations to, we do not believe in responding to intolerance with intolerance,” Lazier said. “Rather, we must model our values of inclusion – that means upholding the rights of others to have different perspectives and ensuring there is space in our community for differing viewpoints and ideologies, even those that may be in direct conflict with our own.”

Despite pro-LGBT activists’ common insinuations that the company’s Christian conservatism translates to “excluding” or otherwise mistreating anyone, many homosexual employees and customers have attested to positive, welcoming experiences with Chick-fil-A.

No one at Chick-fil-A in any way discriminates against an LGBT person, not in hiring, not in serving. The beliefs of the owners are their right to hold.

These Democrats, the LGBT mafia, are fascistic. They won’t allow people to hold their own views.

The scariest part of this is these are the people teaching our youth. The changes in society, the radical transformations historically, filter down from the elite and the universities. This trend should alarm everyone who values rational thought and individual liberty.

The administration still gets it. They have refused to remove it. Cal Poly administrators say that to remove the fast-food chain from campus “would be its own form of censorship and intolerance.”

Fortunately, for now, the administrators get it at Cal Poly. Sanity prevailed. All Chick-fil-A does is sell good chicken meals.