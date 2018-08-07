Cali Democrat Blurts Out “We Have to Regulate Every Aspect of Peoples’ Lives”

A Santa Barbara Progressive [Socialist/Communist] councilman accidentally admitted the goal of the far-left now in control of the Democrat Party in California and elsewhere.

Referencing the new law criminalizing the use of plastic straws, Councilman Jesse Dominguez said, “Unfortunately, common sense is just not common. We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

We have heard this before from various Progressives/Democrats in different situations, from Jonathan Gruber lying about Obamacare because he thinks Americans are stupid to Ben Rhodes lying about the Iran deal to sell it to the stupid journalists.

This is the elitism of the Democrat Party and it lines up with their ideology of collectivism and control.

Dominguez realized he was a little too honest about Progressives’ goals and tried to walk it back. His excuse was unintelligible.

“I just wanted to apologize,” the Councilman said. “A few weeks ago I made a string of words in a rhetorical fashion about regulation and they were not taken as rhetorical and that’s my fault so I want to apologize.”

Just a “string of words”, just “rhetoric”, look at that shiny object over there please. Although he clearly stated what he meant, he now hopes to obfuscate it.

At Powerline blog, Steve Hayward said:

“Now, we do have to admit that the good councilman has a point about Santa Barbara citizens lacking common sense. He’s on the city council, after all. Sort of an inversion of the great rhetorical question both Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan liked to ask: ‘Sometimes it is said that man can not be trusted with the government of himself. Can he, then, be trusted with the government of others?’

“But ‘string of words’? I know of a new editorial board member at the New York Times who will buy that, but otherwise I think everyone can understand exactly what the councilman believes. That ‘string of words’ combines into a noose for individual liberty. And common sense. Here’s to hoping the voters of Santa Barbara recover their common sense and pull the string on Dominguez (and his ‘words’) at the next election, along with the other five knuckleheads who voted for the plastic straw ban.”

IT’S ALL ABOUT POWER AND CONTROL

Socialism/Progressivism, Dominguez’s ideology, is the control of the masses. It’s an economic system in which the government seizes and runs industries, sets prices for goods, and otherwise dictates what you can and cannot do with your money, and therefore your life.

Socialism is a mental poison that leads to human misery of the sort you see in so many wrenching pictures.

Soft-pedaling Socialism to the masses is easy and common. For decades, youth have been sold on the lie that it’s beneficial, harmless, and we are already there anyway to say nothing of the indoctrination by the hate America contingent.

The proponents like to promote it as “Democratic Socialism” as if it were somehow better. The only difference between that and “Socialism” is with the former, the people can vote in corrupt elections, and with the latter, they can’t. Voting hasn’t done the Venezuelans any good.

The “future of the Democratic Party” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — is a member of the Democratic Socialist Party of New York. Their platform is more oppressive than that of the Communist Party USA.

We must teach the youth about Socialism which is insidiously infiltrating our government and making us into a welfare state that operates not for individual liberty but for the whiny, chanting collective and greedy, corrupt elite.

REMEMBER THE LIFE OF JULIA

The ideological dream of modern liberal-statism is to create a state that takes care of its citizens and non-citizens from cradle to grave. The fictitious Life of Julia ads several years ago were integral to Obama’s vision for America. It was the symbol of the Socialist/Progressive view of government’s role in each individual’s life.

Obama’s campaign took down or lied about The Life of Julia infographic when people caught on.

Life of Julia depicts a person named Julia who is taken care of by the government.

Julia’s entire life is defined by her interactions with the state. Government is everywhere and each step of her life is tied to a government program. There are no parents, no husband, no relatives, no family unit, no church, just the government.

The Socialist/Progressive vision is a highly cynical view of family, individual liberty, and earned success.

Leftists like to cloud their intentions from all of the stupid Americans so they will accept the doctrine. That’s why the leftist ‘fact-checkers’ now say they didn’t really mean what they obviously meant by Life of Julia.

They can’t win on policy and have to lie.

To Councilman Dominguez, socialism is “common sense” that the rest of us don’t have. Only the leftists have that. Therefore, he, along with his Progressive/Socialist/Communist allies, lie to sell it. But he slipped this one time.

Their day is coming soon unfortunately. Americans are gleefully sacrificing personal liberty and responsibility for Socialist lies.