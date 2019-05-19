Cali got their wish! Hundreds of Illegals three times a week

Open borders California will get their wish/ They wanted open borders and now they will have it.

“The U.S. Border Patrol said Friday that it would fly hundreds of migrant families from south Texas to San Diego for processing,” the Associated Press reported.

The flights will continue indefinitely three times a week, and each flight will contain 120 to 135 illegal immigrants, according to Douglas Harrison, the Border Patrol’s interim San Diego sector chief.

“We don’t have an end date,” Harrison said. “This is a contingency operation. We’ve got to give the people in Rio Grande Valley some relief.”

US Border Patrol announces plan to fly non-criminal families caught entering US illegally in Rio Grande Valley to San Diego for processing. First flight arriving @SanDiegoAirport now with 120-135 people. pic.twitter.com/xPVSYSzSuG — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) May 17, 2019