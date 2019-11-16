Cali jury finds pro-life group guilty for exposing baby parts dealers

Planned Parenthood illegally sold baby body parts. They engaged in questionable abortions. And they viciously pursued the man who exposed them with undercover video.

David Daleiden, the journalist who exposed their corruption and brutal lack of feeling for the unborn babies, is the one who has been found guilty in a civil jury trial. He must pay $870,000 to the corrupt organization in punitive damages.

A California jury decided that pro-life advocate David Daleiden, and his pro-life colleagues, caused substantial harm to the Planned Parenthood abortion business as a result of his organization’s undercover reporting and exposing of its potentially illegal sales of aborted baby parts nationwide.

They caused harm to themselves by their practices. If exposing the terrible treatment of the unborn harmed them, that should be a good thing.

A SERIOUS BLOW TO UNDERCOVER JOURNALISM

Attorneys for Daleiden, Sandra Merritt and board members of the Center for Medical Progress, the group that oversaw the undercover investigation, are expected to appeal the verdict.

The jury in crazy California decided that the secret filming of Planned Parenthood Executive discussing selling baby parts was a breach of privacy, involved fraudulent companies and was a RICO conspiracy.

RICO! That’s supposed to be used for the mob, not for undercover journalism.

No one will protest or care that this is a serious blow to undercover reporting. Journalists only fight for freedom to further Marxist causes.

BREAKING NEWS: Jury Forces David Daleiden to Pay Planned Parenthood $870,000 for Exposing Its Aborted Baby Part Sales This is HORRIBLE decision. PP should be held accountable NOT pro-life journalists. Who agrees!https://t.co/kNpGprojRB — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 15, 2019