Cali resolution tells Christian clergy to recognize LGBTQ lifestyle as normal

The California Senate passed a resolution telling Christian clergy to accept and support LGBTQ ideology as normal, even if doing so violates their Christian beliefs. They are telling them to reject their biblical beliefs.

Regardless of what anyone believes, is this a matter of Cali legislators telling people what to think? They say they have the right because the religious prelates are discriminating against LGBTQs.

Assembly Concurrent Resolution 99 (ACR-99) was introduced by Democratic state Assemblyman Evan Low of San Jose in June.

It states: WHEREAS, The California State Legislature has found that being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ) is not a disease, disorder, illness, deficiency, or shortcoming; and…

It is a resolution without the force of law but it sends the message.

CBN News previously reported that more than two dozen doctors, counselors, former homosexuals, and other Christian leaders signed a letter condemning the resolution, which they said violates religious freedom.

That isn’t much resistance. The concern of critics is it will be used by local officials to create mischief.

The resolution also condemns counseling for unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion, known generally as conversion therapy. Counselors say it does often work for those who come to them for this kind of help for gender confusion or unwanted sex attractions.

Russell Willingham executive director of New Creation Ministries told CBN News, “I believe ACR-99 sets the stage for future laws that will criminalize pastor caregivers like me who provide such a resource – resources that offer an option for those who don’t want what the state is telling them they must accept.”

“We have actual patients and clients who have benefited from therapy to help them with their unwanted attractions. We’ve helped them change their lives,” Roger Gannam, vice president of legal affairs for Liberty Counsel said.

The resolution also seeks to reduce the stigma that society, therapists, and religious groups allegedly inflict upon those within the LGBTQ community.

ACR-99 proclaims that stigmatizing has caused “disproportionately high rates of suicide, attempted suicide, depression, rejection, and isolation amongst LGBTQ and questioning individuals. The State of California has a compelling interest in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including LGBTQ youth.”

In other words, they see Christianity as causing these problems in LGBTQ people.

Supporters of the resolution assert that religious liberty does not apply here as it amounts to discrimination. They also argue that such counseling from faith-based groups is “psychological torture” and “mental health malpractice,” according to The Christian Post.

The danger here for religious people is the State is assuming power over their religious freedoms.

What do you think?