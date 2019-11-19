Cali takes steps to destroy the truckers’ gig economy

California’s still working on destroying the gig economy in the name of guaranteeing the workers’ rights.

According to Fox Business, “A California law scheduled to take effect in January will reclassify many independent contractors as employees, and that could strip truck drivers in the state of some of their best-paying opportunities, experts warn.

“The sweeping law is intended to prevent workers from being wrongly classified as independent contractors, and deprived of basic labor protections as a result. It has, however, led to disastrous consequences in some cases.

“The California Trucking Association filed a lawsuit to prevent the measure from being implemented earlier this month because the law would seriously restrict the activities of independent owner-operators.

“An owner-operator is someone who essentially runs a trucking business. They provide and maintain their own trucks, pay for their own fuel and often have their own drivers. Those features allow them to take home a larger chunk of pay, by a percentage of the haul. They often also make their own schedules, enjoying more freedom and flexibility.”

The industry relies on these independent contractors. About 30% of the drivers are independent. It enables them to make a better living.

According to the job search website Indeed, the average annual salary for an owner-operator driver is $222,608. The median salary for a truck driver is $43,680 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

They are essentially left with three options, either leave California to drive elsewhere, become employee drivers or abandon the industry altogether.

The other option would be to get insurance and operating authority, which can be very difficult, especially for small businesses.

California — destroying success and controlling things that don’t need controlling because they don’t like freedom. Success and freedom are not on the agenda.