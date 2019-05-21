Cali to offer free government healthcare to their favorite group of people

California apparently wants to attract more illegal aliens and force more middle-class citizens out. The illegals they already have are enough to make California look like a foreign county.

Governor Gavin Newsom prefers foreigners breaking into our country to the Americans who currently live here. He has decided to give the illegals free government healthcare to as many age groups as he can. It will be at the expense of everyone else.

IT’S NOT IF, IT’S WHO

The far-left Democrat wants to spend about $98 million per year to cover low-income immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25 who are living in the country illegally. That should cover the gang kids.

The state Assembly has a bill that would cover all [illegal] immigrants in California living in the country illegally over the age of 19. But Newsom has balked at that plan because of its estimated $3.4 billion price tag.

“There are 3.4 billion reasons why it is a challenge,” he said.

The state Senate wants to cover adults ages 19 to 25, plus seniors 65 and older. That bill’s sponsor, Sen. Maria Elana Durazo, scoffed at cost concerns, noting the state has a projected $21.5 billion budget surplus.

“When we have, you know, a good budget, then what’s the reason for not addressing it?” she said.

The problem is they have loads of debt.

Many of these state legislators have family members who are here illegally. In her case, her family was a ‘migrant’ farm worker family. She’s angry and feels they had a raw deal. As a top official of the far-left union ‘Unite Here’, she’s creating more entitled foreigners. And she is known as a ‘thought’ leader who is pushing for benefits for illegals that they have no right to have.

The Senate and Assembly will finalize their budget proposals this week before beginning negotiations with the governor. State law says a budget has to be passed by June 15 or lawmakers forfeit their pay.

EVERYONE WILL BE FORCED TO BUY HEALTHCARE

At stake, according to legislative staffers, are the 3 million people left in California who don’t have health insurance. About 1.8 million of them are immigrants in the country illegally. Of those, about 1.26 million have incomes low enough to qualify them for the Medi-Cal program.

“Symbolically, this is quite significant. This would be establishing California as a counter to federal policies, both around health care and immigration,” said Larry Levitt, senior vice president for health reform at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That’s great. Then they should not be getting a dime of federal tax dollars.

The DHS is considering a rule to make sure “foreign nationals do not become dependent on public benefits for support.”

California is considering requiring everyone in the state to purchase health insurance.

“We’re going to penalize the citizens of this state that have followed the rules, but we’re going to let somebody who has not followed the rules come in here and get the services for free. I just think that’s wrong,” Republican state Sen. Jeff Stone said about coverage of people in the U.S. illegally.

ABC News started off the story with bias. They referenced an illegal alien woman who lost her life because she allegedly couldn’t afford the necessary tests. What they don’t tell you about are the citizens and legal residents who can’t afford tests. In fact, it’s hard to believe the story. Here in New York, people here illegally get whatever test they need or want.