Cali Today! LGBTQIA Drag Queen Will Run for Adam Schiffs’ Seat

A drag queen will run against Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff for his seat in Congress, The Daily Caller reported.

Girl ran on the ‘first drag queen elected to local government’ ticket to win a seat on the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council and now seeks higher office on the same ‘drag queen’ ticket.

She can’t be worse than Schiff. It’s simply not possible, but winning a seat because of sexual identity is completely insane.

“While I appreciate his allyship, I think someone that is actually a part of the queer community, that understands the day-to-day struggles, would be a better representative than an ally,” Girl said of Schiff. “I want people to know that there are more progressive people on the ballot.”

Drag queens can be gay, transgender, or not. Most are gay, cisgender males, according to Psychology Today. In Girl’s case, s/he identifies as a Genderqueer and an LGBTQIA person. A Genderqueer is a person who does not subscribe to conventional gender distinctions but identifies with neither, both or a combination of male and female genders. How many Genderqueers could there be and we are supposed to turn our country upside down with them in charge? It’s gone too far. They deserve respect but they’re not superior.

‘When I put this on, I feel unstoppable’ — Meet @Maebe_A_Girl, the first drag queen elected to public office in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Uo8RqFoCwk — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 29, 2019

