California Has a New Gun Law

California, the commie state, has a new gun law going into effect today. It’s another attempt to dilute the Second Amendment. The authoritarians will now require background checks to purchase ammo. Each background check will cost a dollar. Who knows how long it will take for it to complete — probably several days.

The Hill reports that gun owners in California were stocking up on ammunition in advance of the law. The law, Proposition 63, takes effect today.

“Everybody that has a gun … knows about the law that’s upcoming,” Daniel Kash, LAX Ammunition president, told The Hill. “People are stocking up right now, basically.”

Why do Californians take this from these authoritarians? Are they all asleep? They are losing the Bill of Rights.

Californians must now buy their ammo in person and run a background check for every single purchase. Meanwhile, Cali is flooded with cartels. Are they going through these checks???

With this new law, you are not only forced to buy ammo in person but you have to pay a dollar for them to run the background check every time you purchase ammo, no matter if the purchase is made online, no matter what.

If you’re new to the system, it will likely cost more and take longer.

They also have Red Flag and other restrictive laws on legal gun ownership.