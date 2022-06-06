Bumblebees in California are fish according to a new ruling that continues the abuse of environmental rules for endangered species. The ruling also increases government control of private land and businesses. Leftist governments regulate and tax people out of land and they misuse environmental laws to gain power over private property.

A bumblebee is a fish under California law, according to a California court. The court ruled this week that bumblebees are fish.

As fish, they ruled further that the bumblebee should be protected by the state’s endangered species ordinances, court documents show.

In the case, Almond Alliance of California v. Fish and Game Commission, the California State Appellate Court of the Third District said the “issue presented here is whether the bumblebee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of a fish,” according to legal documents, Fox News reports.

It reversed a lower court’s ruling in favor of agricultural interests and the actual intent of the law.

The lower court stated that the state’s Endangered Species Act protected only “birds, mammals, fish, amphibians, reptiles, and plants” – not bees or other bugs.

The decision was a victory for environmental groups and the state’s Fish and Game Commission, which had pushed to list four bumblebee species as endangered according to the New York Post.

We’ll have to look into changing some common phrases – a fish in your bonnet, a spelling fish, and how about Queen Fish? And don’t forget to make a fishline or to be busy as a fish. When your children are older, tell them about the birds and the fish.

