Cali’s new law to destroy jobs is working!

As we warned, California is eating their own. A new progressive law will force news outlets to cut writers, who tend to be mostly left-wing.

Vox, the far-far left ‘news’ outlet will cut hundreds of writers.

“Hundreds of freelance writers at Vox Media, primarily those covering sports for the SB Nation site, will lose their jobs in the coming months as the company prepares for a California law to go into effect that will force companies to reclassify contractors in the state as employees,” CNBC reported.

California is basically making it illegal to hire freelancers for anything but very occasional work. They want people hired as full-timers.

So hundreds of people will lose all work, unless they find a way to cheat the system.

All California is doing is eliminating nice part-time jobs and opportunities to get in the door.

It was a nice little gig until progressives came along.

A few years back, I met a man from Italy who joined the tea party. He said he left Italy because there are few economic opportunities unlike in the US where you can work a full-time job and a part-time job to save and get ahead.

Cali doesn’t want those opportunities — ideology first.

The plan by the leftists is to destroy the gig economy. That is a business that didn’t need fixing.

Hard left ideologues are very dangerous.