CallHerClueless Alexandria O-Cortez Rips Leadership of Democrat Cities

Socialist congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into the politicians in some cities for dirty air and water, and poor schools. Oddly, she picked out cities that have been under Democratic control for decades. Republicans had nothing to do with it nor did a changing climate.

O-Cortez, a left-wing radical, doesn’t want to be called a left-wing radical for wanting good schools and clean air and water. We can all agree with her premise but she is wrong on who is to blame.

On Saturday, she tweeted:

“Somewhere along the line, people in positions of influence decided that Flint water, Bronx air, or poor schools WEREN’T acceptable for their children, but could be accepted for someone else’s,” she wrote. “And I will never think that is a reasonable compromise to make. So #CallMeRadical.”

Somewhere along the line, people in positions of influence decided that Flint water, Bronx air, or poor schools WEREN’T acceptable for their children, but could be accepted for someone else’s. And I will never think that is a reasonable compromise to make. So #CallMeRadical. pic.twitter.com/cgOrWN2wZO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 8, 2018



In an attached rant, she complained bitterly about the dirty air in the Bronx and the dirty water in Flint, Michigan.

“Kids in the Bronx didn’t choose asthma from the dirty air. Children in Flint didn’t choose neurological disorders from the leader in their water,” she wrote.

We agree with her. All that needs to change. Vote Republican!

The Bronx and Flint have been under Democrat control.

Democrats ruined Flint although they blamed a Republican governor who came in long after the problem was created by — literally — criminal Democrats.

In the end, thank the Marxists!