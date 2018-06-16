Calls in Congress to Oust Paul Ryan as Speaker

Speaker Paul Ryan has embarrassed the President at every turn, gave us the last Omnibus, put out a bad Ryancare plan, and his plans for amnesty are unpopular.

Rep. Steve King told Breitbart News this week that some Republicans in the House are trying to forcibly remove Paul Ryan from the Speakership.

“[T]here are I’ll say ‘members’ — I say that plurally — that are considering introducing a motion to vacate the chair. If they do that, that will throw this place into a tizzy and force the kind of election for a Speaker that may bring out someone who is a lot stronger on this,” he said on Wednesday.

King said some members have had it with his ‘fecklessness’ since he announced his retirement earlier this year.

“From the time that Paul Ryan announced that he would be retiring at the end of this Congress, his juice has been diminished day by day by day,” King said.