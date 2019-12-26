Canada censors Trump’s cameo & deliberately gives an absurd reason

President Trump’s cameo scene in the holiday classic “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” was reportedly cut from showings of the movie on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) this month.

The edit was noticed by viewers on Twitter. The dumb leftists praised the network for the move. Hate makes idiots of people.

CBC told ComicBook.com, which first reported the backlash to the edit, that the movie was edited not for political purposes but to allow for commercials.

They are terrible liars, aren’t they? Even their excuse is deliberately inane so we all catch their message of contempt. It’s insulting to peoples’ intelligence.

Trump just mentioned the movie in a teleconference with U.S. troops on Christmas Eve. The media, even in Canada, is nasty and afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

