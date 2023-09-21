Canada’s “1 Million March 4 Children” Held Yesterday

by Mark Schwendau

An organized protest was held in cities large and small across Canada yesterday in the interest of having school children not be subjected to lessons on both gender fluidity and human sexuality. Those opposing such parental rights were outnumbered at every turn by those who wanted to protect school-age children from indoctrination and exploitation in matters of gender identification and sexuality.

The organization “1 Million March 4 Children” is an organization endorsed in support of parent’s rights to discipline and direct their own children as they see fit.

News reports yesterday said hundreds gathered at many of these events, but it was easy to see the numbers were more like in the thousands, with the vast majority chanting, “LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE!” as the opposing side on the other side, the street separated by law enforcement chanted “TRANS RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS!” A thin blue line of police was the only one separating the two, keeping the protest mostly peaceful, with only a handful of arrests made nationwide.

The movement Wednesday morning was part of a cross-Canada movement concerned about new sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) curricula in schools.

In a social media post, the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ group said it’s ‘advocating for Canadian children’s rights against unnecessary gender ideologies.’

March organizer Mahmoud Mourra called the turnout ‘amazing’ and said he hoped main parents had kept their children out of school for the day as a sign of support. Mourra is also the main organizer of ‘Leave Our Kids Alone Calgary’.

Mourra doesn’t agree with those who consider the march to be founded in hate.

“We should leave our kids, and their (the counter-protesters’) kids, alone until they are adults and mature enough to determine what they want out of this life. I cannot press my Islamic ideology into someone’s life. I don’t want them pressing their ideology into my kids’ lives.”

A counter-protester, Linda Hunter, a church minister and self-described LGBTQ2 ally, championed the need for acceptance.

“I’m here for trans and queer kids and for all the gay community across this province and across this country,” said Hunter. “I’m a minister in a church, and I understand what this kind of ideology is across the street, how it destroys lives. I have people sitting in my office, and their children, their youngsters, are on the verge of suicide, and I’m there to try to stop that and to help them to know that every child matters and that God loves them.”

A statement released by the president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association said the march was “part of a coordinated strike across North America to promote misinformation, intolerance, and hate toward the LGBTQ+ community, as well as toward teachers who work to protect the safety and well-being of all students.”

“All students deserve to feel safe and welcome at school. Alberta teachers are tireless in their efforts to include all students and families and to protect them from discrimination at school,” said Jason Schilling in the statement. “Efforts in schools to support sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) education are not what the protesters are portraying it is.

“SOGI education is intended to ensure that sexual and diverse students, and families, feel safe in school by ensuring that all students gain a better understanding of how different students identify.”

British Columbia Premier David Eby posted to the X social media platform, “School must be a place where all students, staff, and families belong and feel safe, and where respect is shown for each other’s differences. It has been upsetting to see misinformation and disinformation used to attack some of our most vulnerable children and youth.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted, “Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations and stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid, and you are valued.”

As one watched the events of yesterday unfold, one could not help but wonder if this was not part of some organized scheme to further divide people as part of a larger agenda.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related