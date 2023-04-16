Canada’s Military Defines Racism as [Marxist] Equity

The Everchanging Politicization of the Word Racism

The Canadian military now defines racism as anybody who “believes in equality but not [Marxist] equity and anybody who denies “unconscious bias and refuses to engage in self-reflection and education.”

The science is settled, and you may not have a different opinion. Racism is anything that rejects the leftist definitions.

The military is the perfect place to indoctrinate into CRT.

This is from their Feb. 28 "Anti-racism toolkit."

The page takes you to the definitions and a download. The download takes you to a toolkit, which is a far-left guide on how to have courageous conversations on race, how to bust myths, glossary of terms, and more. Check out the far-far-left common anti-racism terminology below that their military is being taught. Racism or allyship?

Understanding the difference between racism, allyship and anti-racism can help Defence Team members recognize and challenge behaviours and practices that reinforce systemic racism and racial discrimination. Racism People who are racist: Believe there are inherent significant biological differences across the human spectrum (for example, beliefs of genetic superiority)

Inflict harm or wish harm to members of racialized groups or do not work to reduce harm to racialized persons

Do not believe in equality of all persons or believe in equality but not equity (for example, do not support reconciliation efforts)

Do not believe that racism exists or believe that racism is warranted or justified

Deny the existence of unconscious bias and refuse to engage in self-reflection and education to address their own biases and racist beliefs Ally People who are allies: Align themselves to racialized persons and demonstrate empathy towards the challenges racialized persons face

Take active steps to understand their own unconscious and conscious biases

Actively learn about and celebrate cultures other than their own and actively learn about racism in Canada and its continued impacts

Use their voice to amplify the voices of others and make space at the table for racialized voices

Call out racial discrimination, bias, bigotry and micro-aggressions when they see it Anti-racism People who are anti-racists: Use their power and privilege to advance the socio-economic status of racialized persons, and actively work to combat and eliminate racial discrimination

Take measured and specific steps to ensure marginalized persons feel like they fully belong in the economy and society and its institutions (for example, schools, communities, workplaces, places of worship)

Work to dismantle systems that were not designed for diverse peoples and which results in their differential treatment

Create and implement equity granting measures to racialized groups to address equity gaps and achieve equality [The settled definitions are based on outcomes and ignore merit, talent, intelligence, and slam white people.] Common anti-racism terminology Understand the definitions of terms used when discussing anti-racism. Anti-racism Is the active process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies and practices and attitudes, so that power is redistributed and shared equitably. Privilege Unearned power, benefits, advantages, access and/or opportunities based on membership in a dominant group. Race A socially-constructed identity based on geographic, historical, political, economic, social and cultural factors, as well as physical traits. Race is not intrinsic to human beings, but rather an identity created to establish meaning in a social/economic context. Racism Any individual action, or institutional practice which treats people differently because of their colour or ethnicity. This distinction is often used to justify discrimination. Systemic racism Also known as institutional racism, refers to the ways that whiteness and white superiority become embedded in policies and processes of an institution, resulting in a system that advantages white people and disadvantages Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC)/IBPOC. White fragility A state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable (for white people), triggering a range of defensive moves. These moves include the outward display of emotions such as fear, guilt and anger and behaviours such as argumentation or silence. These behaviours, in turn, function to reinstate white racial equilibrium.

