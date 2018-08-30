Canadian Film of the Moon Landing Claims It Wasn’t a U.S. Achievement

The late Neil Armstrong was the first man on the moon in 1969. The moon landing was a tremendous achievement for the United States. It was the fulfillment of a vision set forth by President John F. Kennedy.

Armstrong’s historic and memorable first words were “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”. The other most remarkable event was when he and Buzz Aldrin planted the American flag on the surface of the moon.

A new movie about the moon landing deliberately leaves out the staking of the U.S. flag.

A Canadian actor and the filmmakers decided it wasn’t a U.S. achievement, it was a world achievement.

CANADIANS REWRITE HISTORY

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, who plays Armstrong in “First Man,” told the Telegraph the amazing moment was intentionally omitted from the big screen because Armstrong’s achievement “transcended countries and borders.”

“First Man” is getting rave reviews but without the most important climactic moment.

Gosling explained he worked with French-Canadian director Damien Chazelle and the Armstrong family to decide on its key moments.

“I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement (and) that’s how we chose to view it,” he said. “I also think Neil was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts, and time and time again he deferred the focus from himself to the 400,000 people who made the mission possible.”

“He was reminding everyone that he was just the tip of the iceberg – and that’s not just to be humble, that’s also true,” Gosling said.

Spoken like a true globalist.

The actor admitted “I’m Canadian, so might have a cognitive bias,” but he thinks Armstrong didn’t think much of patriotism.

“So I don’t think that Neil viewed himself as an American hero,” Gosling told the Telegraph. “From my interviews with his family and people that knew him, it was quite the opposite. And we wanted the film to reflect Neil.”

How about reflecting the USA?

They left out one of the proudest moments in U.S. history when America was at its best. These Canadians decided to rewrite history and deprive us of that achievement.

Ryan Gosling on #FirstMan: “Full disclosure, I’m a Canadian, so this might be some form of cognitive dissonance, but I think this achievement was widely regarded not as an American, but as a human achievement, and that’s how we chose to view it” https://t.co/BrCU2rjQhT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 29, 2018

When the U.S. flag went up on the moon, it was the crowning moment, the proudest moment.