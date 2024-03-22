Candace Owens Is Happy to Be Free of Daily Wire

The Daily Wire dropped Candace Owens or she quit. CEO Jeremy Boreing, who had earlier announced his ironclad support of her when Ben Shapiro balked at her comments about Israel and Gaza, only said, “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”

Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024

“The rumors are true,” Ms. Owens wrote on X, “I’m finally free.”

The rumors are true— I am finally free. If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page. Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. ✝️ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024

E. Saager at Greenwald’s Breaking Points believes it’s over Israel, but I’m not so sure, and we don’t know the reason. It could easily be a combination of factors. Candace is controversial, and many think some of the comments are crazy or anti-Semitic. However, I don’t believe in canceling her if she was canceled. Listeners should decide what is crazy.

Maybe she wanted out.

Listen to @esaagar‘s commentary today on the Daily Wire’s separation from Candace Owens, and what it says about free speech, “cancel culture” and the institutional American Right. Saagar got his start within that faction and understands how it really works quite well. pic.twitter.com/rBRTkyt33l — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2024

