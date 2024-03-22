Candace Owens Is Happy to Be Free of Daily Wire

The Daily Wire dropped Candace Owens or she quit. CEO Jeremy Boreing, who had earlier announced his ironclad support of her when Ben Shapiro balked at her comments about Israel and Gaza, only said, “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”
— Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024
“The rumors are true,” Ms. Owens wrote on X, “I’m finally free.”
The rumors are true— I am finally free.
If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page.
Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW
There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. ✝️
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024
E. Saager at Greenwald’s Breaking Points believes it’s over Israel, but I’m not so sure, and we don’t know the reason. It could easily be a combination of factors. Candace is controversial, and many think some of the comments are crazy or anti-Semitic. However, I don’t believe in canceling her if she was canceled. Listeners should decide what is crazy.
Maybe she wanted out.
Listen to @esaagar‘s commentary today on the Daily Wire’s separation from Candace Owens, and what it says about free speech, “cancel culture” and the institutional American Right.
Saagar got his start within that faction and understands how it really works quite well. pic.twitter.com/rBRTkyt33l
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2024
The Jews play the anti-Semetic card the same way the Blacks play the Race card in order to shut people up
They do, but they have more assets to do so, such as media prominence, and historian prominence.
The massacres going on in Gaza are obvious. Officials and media in Israel are loudly demanding that the Gazans all be killed. They sound like lots of people on this site. People hide behind Christianity and patriotism to cheer on the massacre.
Infowars and other places are covering events. I see videos of groups of unarmed boys being detonated by drones. There is no excuse for anyone who is sharp enough to read this site to not be aware of the massacres. The entire world knows about it.
From the reports I read it had to do with “blood and Matzas”. That goes far beyond comments about Israel. From my perspective she deserves far worse after hosting the likes of Norm Finkelstein on her show.
Oh sure, free speech you do not like deserves punishment.
For one thing, people can be let go for any number of reasons. We’ve seen how “free speech”, aka Anti-Semitism, has been a root cause of attacks against Jewish communities. It gives ‘legitimacy’ to others who wouldn’t have acted previously and spreads like a cancer. That spread resulted in a holocaust in the past and is, once again, boiling up to the surface.