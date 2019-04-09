Candace Owens OBLITERATES despicable Ted Lieu after he smears her

The sham hearing on white nationalism took place on Capitol Hill today. It’s ironic that the divisive House Democrats chose that topic given it’s the communists and socialists who are taking over the country. In any case, Jerrold Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary, arranged to make an issue of it.

The perfectly awful Ted Lieu decided to attack Candace Owens by playing an already debunked out of context audio clip that suggests she could have supported Hitler. We already addressed that smear on this link. The MSM tried to use it to destroy her.

.@RepTedLieu plays recording of Candace Owens: “I don’t know Ms. Owens. I’m not going to characterize her. I’m going to let her own words do the talking. So, I’m going to play for you the first 30 seconds of a statement she made about Adolf Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/xiilLBUIwF — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

Lieu didn’t give her the opportunity to respond because he had to know it was out of context and that is not at all what she meant.

CANDACE OWENS GIVES HIM A BEAT DOWN

Fortunately, the Republican ranking member gave up his time to allow her to respond. And she sure did respond!

Candace Owens: “I think it’s pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip…That was unbelievably dishonest…I’m deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me.” pic.twitter.com/UioMSZK93d — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

She added context and called him “unbelievably dishonest.” She let him know how offended she was.

The equally despicable Jerrold Nadler interrupted her comments and insisted she could not call a committee member stupid although she didn’t. She straightened him out too, but neither Nadler nor Lieu apologized. They maintained their arrogant postures. It was unbelievable, really.

Fortunately, Ms. Owens defends herself exceedingly well.

It occurred to me that you have to be despicable to be in the same party with these Democrats. They are dishonest, conniving, and nasty.