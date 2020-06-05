Candace Owens Speaks A Very Unpopular Truth About George Floyd

Candace Owens is a conservative commentator and political analyst. Owens took to social media and spoke a very unpopular truth about George Floyd. Before you judge her too harshly, she is black.

On June 4th, Owens posted on Facebook Live the results of her research on the life of George Floyd. To be sure, she decried his cruel death while in police custody, but says that holding him up as a martyr and model citizen is a great disservice to the black community.

Owens reported that Floyd spent multiple stints in Texas prisons for various crimes, which she described in detail. One of Floyd’s most egregious crimes was when he stuck a gun in the stomach of a pregnant black woman while his pals ransacked her apartment.

She doesn’t want him to be “part of the broken black culture that always wants to martyr criminals.” He didn’t deserve to die, but the way his death is being manipulated is a fake narrative, according to Owens.

Owens detailed statistics showing, for example, that white criminals are 25 percent more likely to be killed by police officers than black criminals.

Floyd was high on drugs when he was arrested. She does excuse not his death, but used it to show that Floyd was not the upstanding model citizen everyone claims him to be.

Owens suggested that the best thing for people to do is to limit the encounters they have with the police by not committing crimes. No one wants to talk about black-on-black crime except for Candace Owens. No one wants to talk about the murders of black youth in large inner cities except for Candace Owens.

After you watch the video, judge for yourself.



Her call to action is for all black Americans to be upstanding citizens. For this, Owens has been called very racist names by other blacks because of her opinions. I guess they think that will shut her up or discredit her. That tactic hasn’t worked in the past, and I don’t think it will work now.





